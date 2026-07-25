Why do people feel less bloated or lose weight when eating pasta in Italy? Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab explains

Pasta is one of the most popular comfort foods across the globe. However, indulging in the dish frequently at home often leads to bloating and weight gain, especially when loaded with extra cheese.

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However, according to Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestive, liver, pancreatic, and nutritional health, feasting on pasta while in Italy can actually have the opposite effect. Taking to Instagram on July 25, he explained why that is.

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1. Traditional sauces are often simple

{{^usCountry}} When we think of pasta at home or at local restaurants, we go for creamy sauces and heavy ingredients. But local pasta in Italy is much simpler. As part of the staple diet, it uses just a few fresh ingredients, which is much easier on the gut. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When we think of pasta at home or at local restaurants, we go for creamy sauces and heavy ingredients. But local pasta in Italy is much simpler. As part of the staple diet, it uses just a few fresh ingredients, which is much easier on the gut. {{/usCountry}}

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As Dr Salhab explained, “Many Italian sauces use just a handful of fresh ingredients like tomatoes, olive oil, basil, garlic, and Parmesan instead of heavy cream sauces or long ingredient lists. They’re often less calorie-dense, and you can absolutely make the same sauces at home.”

2. Traditional durum wheat semolina pasta

“Most dried Italian pasta is made from 100 percent durum wheat semolina, and it still contains gluten,” shared Dr Salhab. “What makes it different is its dense protein-starch structure, especially when cooked al dente, which slows digestion and helps keep you fuller longer.”

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It is assumed that less carbohydrate reaches the colon quickly, which reduces fermentation and bloating in some people. However, the gastroenterologist noted that this has not yet been scientifically proven.

3. Smaller portions

On account of pasta being a comfort food, it is easy not to worry about portion sizes while indulging in it. However, Dr Salhab pointed out that traditional pasta servings in Italy are often much smaller than what many restaurants serve elsewhere, which makes it healthier.

4. Slower, more intentional eating

If an individual is on vacation in Italy, it stands to reason that they are not eating their food in a rush, but rather taking the time to enjoy the meal properly. As Dr Salhab noted, “Meals are meant to be enjoyed, giving your body more time to recognise fullness before you overeat.”

5. More walking and less driving

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While on vacation, a person is usually walking thousands of extra steps, climbing stairs, and moving throughout the day instead of driving everywhere. “That extra activity adds up and supports digestion and energy balance,” pointed out the gastroenterologist.

6. Less stress and more relaxation

Vacations often mean lower stress, better sleep, and more time to enjoy meals, all of which can influence digestion, shared Dr Salhab.

According to him, the takeaway for us is not that we should consider moving to Italy, but rather trying to recreate many of these habits at home.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Joseph Salhab is a gastroenterologist providing services in central Florida. He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton Campus, and has been in practice for over a decade. He has expertise in treating gastroenteritis and upper GI endoscopy, among other conditions.