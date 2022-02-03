Why do you feel colder after you eat? 6 possible causes

You are more likely to feel the heat in your body after eating something spicy. But chills after eating food are very unfamiliar. However, it's very common if you eat ice cream or something cold, especially during winter. Have you ever experienced cold flashes after eating food? If yes, then you know how your feet and hands get cold and your body starts trembling a bit.

Do foods have anything to do with body temperature?

Yes, foods that you eat on a daily basis have a marked effect on body temperature. During the process of digestion, the body temperature naturally varies as the chemical reaction of the digestive process takes place within the body. Generally, eating leads to a marginal increase in the body temperature.

But if you feel cold after eating food instead of hot, especially when you have eaten steamy hot food, then it can raise your concern. To find out why some people tend to experience cold flashes after eating, HealthShots get in touch with Priya Palan, Dietitian, Zen Multispeciality Hospital.

She says your diet may be responsible for the regulation of your body temperature. Feeling cold after food may be insignificant but can also be a symptom of an undiagnosed medical condition.

Here are some reasons why a person feels colder after eating:

1. Eating fewer calories

Total calorie intake regulates energy production and body temperature in your body. But people who are on a long term restricted calorie diet will have a lower body temperature. Along with that, inadequate nutrition intake can also lower your body temperature.

2. Intermittent Fasting

Long fasting hours decrease the blood sugars and put the body in a high stress state thus it decreases the core body temperature during fasting.

3. Cold foods and beverages

Eating cold food or beverage may overall lead to a cooling sensation, which may cause a slight decrease in body temperature.

4. Anaemia

People with Anaemia often feel cold, even after eating due to the lack of oxygen in the body.

5. Hypothyroidism

Low levels of thyroid hormones affect the digestive function leading to a reduction in the amount of heat that the body produces and thus feels colder even after eating.

6. Uncontrolled Diabetes

Peripheral neuropathy, a type of nerve damage due to uncontrolled diabetes may result in numbness or feeling cold, even after eating regular meals.

