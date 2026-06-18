Why does mosquito bite cause greater swelling and redness on the skin in some people? Doctor explains

Almost every person on the planet is aware of the sensation of being bitten by a mosquito. It is uncomfortable, itchy, and in some cases, leads to a visible bump and redness on the skin.

Redness and swelling from mosquito bite is a sign of the immune system being triggered, shares Dr Sood. (Pexel)

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It is often observed that the reaction to a mosquito bite differs from person to person. For some, the bump and redness are minimal, almost non-existent. However, in others, it might be very prominent and spread over a large area.

Taking to Instagram on June 18, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anaesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, explained why that is, and what we can do to treat it.

What causes swelling and redness from mosquito bite?

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{{^usCountry}} Swelling and redness on the skin usually signal an allergic reaction. That holds true in the case of mosquito bites as well. Some people are allergic to the saliva of mosquitoes, which they come in contact with when bitten. This triggers the body’s immune response, thus the visible symptoms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Swelling and redness on the skin usually signal an allergic reaction. That holds true in the case of mosquito bites as well. Some people are allergic to the saliva of mosquitoes, which they come in contact with when bitten. This triggers the body’s immune response, thus the visible symptoms. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As Dr Sood explained, “When a mosquito bite gets us swollen, the first question is whether it's an infection or a large allergic reaction. Most bites itch because mosquito saliva contains proteins your immune system recognises as foreign, which trigger histamine and other inflammatory signals.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As Dr Sood explained, “When a mosquito bite gets us swollen, the first question is whether it's an infection or a large allergic reaction. Most bites itch because mosquito saliva contains proteins your immune system recognises as foreign, which trigger histamine and other inflammatory signals.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This makes the nearby blood vessels leakier and pulls fluid into the skin, he shared. “That's what creates the redness, warmth, itching, and swelling.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This makes the nearby blood vessels leakier and pulls fluid into the skin, he shared. “That's what creates the redness, warmth, itching, and swelling.” {{/usCountry}}

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The physician highlighted that in some people, that reaction is much more prominent than usual. This condition is known as skeeter syndrome. He defined it as “a large local allergic reaction to mosquito saliva.”

“It can look dramatic and sometimes even mimic cellulitis, but the timing can help. Allergic swelling often shows up within hours and is very itchy, while infection tends to worsen over days, become more painful, spread, feel hot, or come with fever,” noted Dr Sood.

“So, the mosquito bite itself is not poisoning the skin. It's your immune system overreacting to what the mosquito injected.”

How to treat skeeter syndrome

When there is excessive swelling, redness and irritation as a result of a mosquito bite, it is best to avoid scratching the area, shared Dr Sood. Instead, applying cool compresses and anti-histamines helps the situation.

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However, if there is spreading redness, fever, pus, red streaking, trouble breathing, or facial swelling, one should urgently seek medical evaluation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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