Why fats are your blood sugar's best friend? Know from expert

Healthy fats have so many benefits for blood sugar and overall health. Diabetes management has been known to call for strict dietary and lifestyle restrictions. Diabetics all around the world largely adhere to the widespread assumption that fatty foods should be avoided in a diabetic diet. But it's time to reconsider because, according to several studies, having fats in your diabetic diet is crucial for maintaining appropriate blood sugar levels. Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, dean of the Friedman School of Nutrition Science, says "The world faces an epidemic of insulin resistance and diabetes. Our findings support preventing and treating these diseases by eating more fat-rich foods like walnuts, sunflower seeds, soybeans, flaxseed, fish, and other vegetable oils and spreads, in place of refined grains, starches, sugars, and animal fats." (Also read: Diabetes: Warning signs that your blood sugar is out of control )

Danielle Hamilton, Nutritional Therapy Practitioner who specializes in blood sugar regulation, suggested five reasons why fats are your blood sugar's bestfriend, in her Instagram post.

1. Fats provide long lasting energy

Fats are like the logs on a fire. They burn low and provide long lasting energy. They also keep you fuller longer. When you don't have to eat as often, you become less dependent on carbs. Your blood sugar and insulin can then have a chance to return to the normal range.

2. Fats help you absorb fat soluble vitamins

When you eat foods with healthy fats, you can absorb essential fat-soluble vitamins. These Vitamins play a crucial role in many processes and functions of the body including blood sugar regulation.

Vitamin A is crucial for the insulin secreting function of beta cells.

Vitamin D can improve insulin sensitivity & low levels are linked to diabetes.

Vitamin E improves insulin sensitivity.

Vitamin K helps in glucose tolerance.

3. Fats help blunt blood sugar spikes

Blood sugar spikes are what cause lots of issues with our blood sugar. They can lead to cravings, anxiety, shakiness, heart palpitations, brain fog, and so many other symptoms. Spiking blood sugar over time leads to insulin resistance, diabetes, high cholesterol, and chronic diseases. When we have lots of healthy fats with our meals, the fat blunts the blood sugar spike leading to more stable energy levels, fewer cravings, & more.

4. Fats create hormones

Hormones like estrogen, testosterone and cortisol are made of fats! Adequate estrogen levels are important for insulin sensitivity. Testosterone helps the body take up more sugar in response to insulin. Cortisol is a hormone released by the adrenal gland in response to stress or lowered levels of blood glucocorticoids. Low levels of cortisol are linked with hypoglycemia.

5. Other reasons why fats are fantastic

Saturated fats make up at least 50% of cell membranes in all cells.

They play a vital role in the health of our bones.

Fats are needed for proper utilization and absorption of calcium.

They protect the liver from alcohol and other toxins like Tylenol.

They enhance the Immune system and allow for proper use of proteins.

