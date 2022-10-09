Why kidney issues are common in October; expert offers tips for healthy kidneys

October has been mainly pleasant so far with rainy weather bringing a nip in the air but usually in this month, which is considered the post-monsoon period, high temperature and humidity is common. The October heat is known to affect our body in adverse ways. According to experts, kidney ailments are common in October as the hot weather can cause dehydration and affect kidneys adversely. People who are on blood pressure medications or heart medications need to be extra careful as the hot and humid conditions can impact their kidney health. (Also read: Kidney failure: Top reasons why it happens; warning symptoms)

"In hot temperatures, kidney ailments like formation of kidney stones, urine infections, exacerbation of existing kidney ailments. The hot weather can cause dehydration and lead to concentrated urine, which leads to higher chances of stone formation. Due to higher concentration of urine, risk of bacterial infections in urine increases. Hot weather can add to excessive sweating and increase dehydration, which can lead to less blood pressures and cause damage to kidneys. Risk of acute kidney injuries in people with blood pressure medications, heart medications and patients with transplant is very high," says Dr Shruti Tapiawala, Consultant Nephrologist and Renal Transplant Physician at Global Hospital, Parel Mumbai.

In severely hot temperatures, heat illness can also happen. Dehydration leads to a low blood volume and consequently a low blood pressure, which decreases blood flow to the kidney and decrease in kidney function. In presence of heat illness, many metabolic functions start to shut down and affect kidney function. Muscles start to breakdown and the breakdown products can damage the kidney.

Dr Tapiwala offers tips to prevent kidney ailments in October:

1. Maintain adequate hydration with variety of fluids like natural drinks- coconut water, buttermilk, water, green tea etc.

2. A good meter to ensure hydration is to look at the urine colour. If the colour is that like water, it suggests adequate hydration.

3. Avoid using pain killers which can damage to the kidneys- Non steroidal anti- inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like Ibuprofene, diclofenac, nimesulide and Cox 2- inhibitors like Coxibs. These can cause severe kidney damage when in dehydrated state.

4. If you are a patient taking multiple medications, consult your doctor regards adjustment of medications.

