Why prioritising heart health is one of the most important forms of self-care for mothers

For most mothers, care is not a task; it is instinct. It shows up in packed lunchboxes, in reminders sent at just the right moment, in silently adjusting schedules so that everyone else’s needs are met first. Mothers are often the steady rhythm of family life, ensuring things run smoothly, even when no one notices the effort behind it.

Ways moms can take care of their heart health.(Unsplash)

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Yet in caring for everyone else, many mothers quietly place themselves last. Health check-ups are postponed. Morning walks are skipped. Meals are rushed or eaten standing in the kitchen. Rest becomes negotiable, and fatigue feels normal. What begins as small compromises, repeated daily, can slowly add up, often without obvious warning signs. One of the most overlooked consequences of this constant self-prioritisation for others is heart health.

Importance of heart health

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{{^usCountry}} Heart concerns are still widely associated with age or sudden medical emergencies. In reality, cardiovascular health is shaped every single day by ordinary choices – what we eat, how much we move, how well we sleep, how we manage stress, and whether we make space for preventive care. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Heart concerns are still widely associated with age or sudden medical emergencies. In reality, cardiovascular health is shaped every single day by ordinary choices – what we eat, how much we move, how well we sleep, how we manage stress, and whether we make space for preventive care. {{/usCountry}}

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Heart health can be strengthened through simple and practical daily actions. (Unsplash)

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Because many heart-related risk factors develop quietly, women often remain unaware until routine tests reveal elevated cholesterol, blood sugar, or blood pressure levels. In India, this calls for particular attention. Nearly one in four Indians has high cholesterol, and one in ten lives with diabetes – both significant risk factors linked to cardiovascular health.

How to ensure heart health?

Heart health can be strengthened through simple and practical daily actions. One of the most accessible starting points is the kitchen. Cooking oil, a staple in Indian households, is an everyday decision that deserves mindful attention. Dr Shilpa Vora, Chief R and D Officer at Marico Limited and foods expert at Saffola, said, “The type of oil used regularly influences the quality and balance of fats consumed through meals.”

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“Choosing oils with a better fatty acid profile, used thoughtfully as part of a balanced diet, can support long-term heart wellness,” she added. Alongside mindful cooking choices, a few essential habits can make a meaningful difference:

1. Make preventive screening routine

Regular monitoring of cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure enables early awareness and timely action, often before symptoms appear.

2. Move with consistency

Walking, yoga, stretching, or any activity that feels enjoyable helps support cardiovascular health and overall fitness. Movement does not need to be intense to be effective; it simply needs to be regular.

3. Build balanced plates

Meals rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, and fibre help nourish the body. Skipping meals regularly can do more harm than good.

4. Protect rest and recovery

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Quality sleep plays a vital role in metabolism, stress regulation, and heart health. Rest is not a luxury; it is a necessity.

5. Share responsibility at home

Caregiving should not be carried out alone. Support systems reduce stress and create space for sustainable, healthier routines.

Regular monitoring of cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure enables early awareness and timely action, often before symptoms appear. (Unsplash)

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According to Dr Shilpa Vora, “Heart health begins with everyday choices, and the kitchen is often one of the most powerful starting points. When mothers make mindful decisions about what they cook and how they care for themselves, they are not just nourishing their families—they are protecting their own long-term health.”

“Many cardiovascular risk factors develop silently, especially in women, which is why prevention and everyday habits matter so much. For mothers, making space for their own health—through mindful eating, movement, and regular screening—isn’t selfish. It’s essential. A healthier mother creates the foundation for a healthier family.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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