Why some people remember their dreams while others don’t: New study reveals key factors

Ever been asked, "What did you dream about last night?" and come up empty-handed? That happens for about one in four people. Meanwhile, some folks can recall their dreams in vivid detail, like going on an epic adventure or starring in your own rock concert. Researchers have long been puzzled by this gap, but a new study suggests there's more to it than just random chance. Study links dream recall to attitudes, sleep patterns, and brain activity. (Freepik)

Between March 2020 and March 2024, Italian researchers conducted an in-depth study on dream recall, published in Communications Psychology. Unlike typical dream studies, this one combined sleep monitoring, cognitive tests, and brain activity measurements. The study followed 217 adults (18-70 years old) who underwent brain tests, wore sleep trackers, and had their brain activity monitored overnight.

What affects dream recall?

Dream recall has puzzled scientists for decades. Early studies in the 1950s linked dreaming to REM sleep, assuming the mystery was solved. However, later research showed that dreams also occur during non-REM sleep, though they're less vivid and harder to remember. Researchers at the IMT School for Advanced Studies Lucca identified three key factors that predict dream recall: a person's attitude toward dreaming, how often their mind wanders when awake, and their usual sleep patterns.

Researchers used voice recorders and actigraphs to study dream recall among 217 adults. (Pixabay)

To assess attitudes toward dreaming, participants rated their agreement with statements like "dreams reveal my true feelings" versus "dreams are just random brain activity." Those who saw dreams as meaningful were more likely to remember them. Mind wandering was another key factor. A standardized questionnaire measured how often participants' thoughts drifted from tasks. Those prone to daydreaming recalled dreams more easily, likely because both dreaming and daydreaming engage brain regions linked to self-reflection and mental imagery.

Daydreaming and dream recall may be linked—those who frequently engage in spontaneous thoughts during the day might be better at generating and remembering dreams at night. Both involve mental experiences detached from the external world. Sleep patterns also play a role. Participants with longer periods of light sleep and less deep sleep (N3 sleep) had better dream recall. Deep sleep, with its slow brain waves, aids memory consolidation but may hinder dream formation, while lighter sleep keeps brain activity closer to wakefulness, making dream memories easier to retain.

How age, seasons, and sleep impact dream recall

Age played a role in dream recall. Younger participants remembered specific dreams better, while older individuals often experienced "white dreams"—knowing they dreamed but recalling no details. This suggests age-related changes in how the brain processes dream memories. Dream recall also varied by season, with fewer dreams remembered in winter than in spring or autumn. The cause is unclear, but since sleep habits didn't change, researchers speculate that seasonal shifts in light exposure may influence brain chemistry and dream recall.

Younger individuals recall dreams better, while seasonal changes may affect memory. (Unsplash)

Instead of written dream journals, participants used voice recorders each morning to describe their thoughts before waking, making dream tracking easier and reducing interference with memory. To measure sleep quality, they wore actigraphs—wristwatch-like devices that tracked movement patterns. A subset of 50 participants also used headbands with electrodes to record brain activity during sleep. This allowed researchers to link dream recall with actual sleep patterns rather than just self-reports.

Lead author Giulio Bernardi emphasised that dream recall isn't random but shaped by attitudes, cognitive traits, and sleep dynamics. These findings could help explore dreams' role in mental health and consciousness. Future research may examine how dream patterns relate to neurological and psychiatric conditions, potentially offering insights into memory processing and emotional regulation during sleep.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.