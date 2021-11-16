Winter skincare tips you must follow for a glowing skin

With winter knocking on the doors, many of us, especially those with dry skin, may be concerned about their skin going dry and flaky in the harsh weather. As the temperature goes down, our skin loses moisture and natural oils and becomes rough and unmanageable.

There are some mistakes that all of us might make during winter like using indoor heating a lot or exfoliating too much. Instead of chemical-laden skin products, one can trust natural ingredients like apple cider vinegar, shea butter, chamomile, argan oil etc.

Here are some winter skin care tips by Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics.

Use the right skin products: Using lotion on the skin is a necessity but the trick is to select the right one. An oily skin with oily lotion will only clog up the pores and lead to breakouts. Choose your products wisely according to your skin type. Your skin care products should be able to retain the natural oils and moisture. Also stay away from peels, masks and any alcohol based products.

Don’t use the heater much: While it is tempting to sit as close to the heater as possible during the cold months, the hot air just sucks the moisture out of your skin and makes it drier. If you have to switch on the heater, then use a humidifier along with it or place a large bowl of water in the room.

Be consistent with skin routine: Religiously follow the routine of cleansing, toning, using serum, moisturize and sunscreen. Read the ingredient list and choose hydrating products that are not heavy on skin and easily absorbed. This way your skin will stay hydrated, smooth, radiant and toned all through the day. If you have any specific skin concerns then talk to your dermatologist about it. Products that have ceramides, hyaluronic acid and glycerine give good results.

Here are some things to look out for:

Ingredients such as chamomile and oatmeal in the cleanser will benefit your skin. Look for ones without fragrance and additives.

Moisturizers made up of apple cider vinegar, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, argan oil are perfect for combating winter dryness. Good moisturizer will keep the wrinkles and fine lines away.

Exfoliators: Many people make the mistake of exfoliating too much to remove dead skin but that is a not a good idea. Don’t exfoliate for more than once or twice a week. Gentle exfoliators containing neem, tulsi, strawberry, papaya, and light AHA or BHAs make a good choice.

Facial oils: Cold pressed oils like jojoba oil and sandalwood are good for dry skin. Few drops of facial oil post toner will bring a new life to the dull skin.

Sunscreen: Sunscreen is must during the day time. Use broad coverage high SPF sunscreen.

Lips, hands, legs, and feet deserve the same care as your facial skin. Don’t forget to use a lip balm when stepping out.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON