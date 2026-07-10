Woke up with a sore throat? US physician Dr Kunal Sood shares top triggers

It happens to everyone: you swallow, and suddenly, there is an unexpected, uncomfortable scratchiness in the back of your throat. While a sudden sore throat can instantly spark anxiety about a brewing illness, Dr Kunal Sood, a US-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, explained in a July 10 Instagram post that the culprit is usually far less alarming than it seems.

Why does your throat feel sore out of nowhere? According to Dr Sood, it is 'usually one of a few common triggers rather than something serious'. (Shutterstock)

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Also read | Clear your throat frequently? US doctor warns you shouldn't ignore this, shares 7 ways to manage acid reflux

He said in the video he posted: "When a sore throat hits out of nowhere, most people assume something serious is starting. But it usually comes from a very few common triggers."

Instead of panicking, understanding the physiology behind that sudden irritation can help you handle it effectively. Here is a breakdown of what is actually happening to your body, according to Dr Sood.

The early stages of an infection

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{{^usCountry}} One reason your throat suddenly acts up is that your immune system is beginning to fight off a minor bug. "One of the most frequent causes is the very beginning of a viral or a mild bacterial infection," Dr Sood shared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One reason your throat suddenly acts up is that your immune system is beginning to fight off a minor bug. "One of the most frequent causes is the very beginning of a viral or a mild bacterial infection," Dr Sood shared. {{/usCountry}}

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Interestingly, your throat often acts as the early warning system for the rest of your body. "Before you ever get a fever, congestion, or cough, the throat can be the first place that gets irritated, which creates that sudden, sharp or scratchy feeling," he noted.

Postnasal drip and acid reflux

If it isn't a cold or a bacterial infection, the issue might stem from your nose or your stomach — even if you don't feel symptoms there directly. Allergies or sinus congestion can cause fluids to travel downward. "Another big one is postnasal drip, when mucus slides down the back of the throat, especially overnight," Dr Sood said, adding, "It can leave the throat irritated or sore first thing in the morning."

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You might suffer from 'silent reflux' without even realising it. "If neither of those fit, acid reflux is another possibility," Dr Sood revealed. "You don't need heartburn for reflux to affect you. Even small amounts of stomach acid or pepsin reaching the throat can inflame the tissue and cause soreness," he added. Also read | Gastroenterologist explains dangers of chronic acid reflux, shares 10 tips to reduce it: Lose weight, don't smoke

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Simple environmental irritants

Sometimes, the root cause is even simpler: the air you are breathing or how much you have been speaking. "And sometimes the cause is even simpler. Dry air, voice strain, smoke, allergens, or other irritants can leave the throat feeling tired or raw by the end of the day," Dr Sood said.

The good news

Fortunately, a sudden sore throat is rarely a sign of the worst. Most cases resolve quickly on their own once the environmental or physical trigger is resolved. "The good news is that most of these causes are temporary and manageable and improve once the underlying trigger is addressed," Dr Sood reassured.

However, if you are unsure of the cause and the soreness persists, it is always best to be evaluated by a healthcare professional to rule out any condition requiring targeted treatment.

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.