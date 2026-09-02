Woman manifests her ‘dream body’ after divorce, reveals how she managed the transfo
Life coach shared her motivating journey of post-divorce comeback, which shows that physical transformation is just one part of it.
After a gruelling heartbreak brings a relationship to an end, the pain can become a catalyst for rebuilding yourself. Instead of allowing the experience to define you, channel it into your healing journey and personal growth to become an improved version of yourself.
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This journey may include major essentials that usually get sidelined in a relationship, like focusing on fitness, advancing your career, rediscovering forgotten passions, or simply finding your sense of identity and confidence again.
Sanjana Pawar, a personal development coach, shared her post-divorce comeback journey in a September 1 Instagram post, revealing her physical transformation. In the video, she was seen performing several exercises, including lat pulldowns, kettlebell exercises, and pull-ups, as she documented her physical and emotional transformation.
Transformation began internally
Sanjana walked us through her comeback journey and clarified that it was not solely about physical changes. Most people remain fixated on the idea of achieving a ‘revenge body’; she emphasised that rebuilding oneself must begin with strengthening the mindset and healing emotionally after a divorce.
She wrote in the caption, “Before you think it’s just physical transformation, then let me tell you my physical transformation was the last one to take place. It was internal first. I wouldn’t have shown up for my workout consistently if my mind was not with me, and that’s where my work started first, on the mindset and healing.”
What did she do to rebuild herself?
Sanjana upskilled herself and began redirecting her energy towards personal development, dedicating time, effort, and money to understanding healing, inner work, mindset, and manifestation. After applying these lessons to her own life and seeing positive results, she decided to become certified in life coaching and neuro-linguistic programming (NLP.)
She added, “I got extremely serious about my growth and healing and invested time, effort, and money in learning everything I could about healing, inner work, the mind, and manifestation. Having done the work and seen the results, it only made sense to get certified in life coaching and NLP so that I could share my knowledge with others, because I have been there and done that.”
In the end, she reminded her followers that workouts and dietary changes were only one part of the transformation, while emotional healing and inner work formed its foundation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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