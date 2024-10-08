Woman reveals she ate 'eggs and potatoes breakfast' every day for drastic 31 kg weight loss; but does it actually work?

US-based 'weight loss and fitness coach' Lidia Inestroza wants you to start your day with eggs and potatoes. If you love eggs for breakfast as much as her, and also want to lose or maintain your weight, Lidia says her healthy and satisfying recipe might be for you. While it might have helped her lose 31 kg, is her eggs and potatoes breakfast really waist-thinning, or is it an obstacle in losing weight? Also read | Lose 3 kg in 7 days? Dietitian shares soup recipe for quick weight loss; find out if it actually works Lidia Inestroza has shared the recipe of her weight loss breakfast. (Instagram/ Lidia Inestroza)

Check out her eggs and potatoes recipe

Lidia's Instagram bio reads, "Weight loss and fitness coach. Here to inspire and motivate women around the world – 70 plus pounds (31.75kg) down naturally." In a recent video, she said as she gave a glimpse of her before-and-after weight loss body and also her breakfast recipe, "I had this breakfast literally every single day throughout my weight loss journey. I even sometimes have it for lunch and dinner. I can definitely say that it is probably my no. 1 breakfast till this day."

Lidia added, “I use a whole potato, dice it up, add salt, pepper, garlic powder, and paprika, and dress it with olive oil. Then I just throw that into the air fryer for 15 minutes. Then for my eggs, I like to use some tomatoes and onions, and throw in some olive oil. Add some salt and garlic powder. Then I always add 3-4 eggs and scrabble that up and that is it.”

'I focus on whole foods and a balanced diet'

Her caption, alongside the video from September 2024, read, "Eggs and potatoes have to be my number one breakfast I had for my weight loss, and actually, I continue to have every day to maintain and stay lean. Super easy on the go! No excuses ever! I don’t count calories or macros, I focus on whole foods and a balanced diet."

Does this recipe really work for weight loss?

A healthy day should always include a good-for-you breakfast. It boosts metabolism, fuels you through the morning, and inspires an all-around healthy lifestyle. So does, Linda's eggs and potatoes breakfast recipe make the cut?

Dr Kiran Soni, head of the Department of Nutrition and Health, Yatharth Hospital, Greater Noida, said that while eggs and potatoes can be part of a balanced diet, 'consuming only these foods for breakfast daily is not a complete strategy'. She said, "Weight loss occurs when calorie intake is lower than calorie expenditure, regardless of the specific foods consumed. A more effective approach would include a varied diet with a balance of proteins, complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals from diverse food sources."

She added, "Weight loss is best achieved through a combination of a balanced, calorie-controlled diet and regular physical activity, tailored to individual needs and preferences. However, it is crucial to consult with a healthcare professional before making significant dietary changes."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.