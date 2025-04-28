Woman who dropped 15 kilos, shares 4 signs that you are overeating protein for weight loss; shares tips to manage

In weight loss, it is essential to add more protein in the diet to build muscles while losing fat. Weight loss demands a calorie deficit diet with the right nutrition, a workout regimen for strength training and cardio and a healthy lifestyle. How do we know how much protein to take for weight loss? (Shutterstock)

Protein is a significant nutrient for weight loss. It helps in building muscles and satiating the body for a longer time, thereby reducing cravings and hunger. However, how do we know how much protein to take for weight loss?

Amisha Sharma is an Instagram user who dropped 15 kilos and went through a drastic weight transformation. On April 21, Amisha shared a reel noting down four signs that show that there is overconsumption of protein.

“Eating a high protein diet can be beneficial for weight loss as it keeps you fuller longer, sustain energy and control cravings. But there are a few signs you might be eating too much protein for weight loss,” she wrote.

1. Digestive discomfort (bloating or constipation):

A very high-protein diet, especially from animal sources, can cause digestive issues if fiber intake is too low.

What to do instead: Make sure to include enough fibres , carbohydrates and fats along with protein for a well-balanced diet.

2. Increased thirst:

Eating too much protein can make you feel dehydrated.

What to do instead: Aim for half of your body weight in oz of water.

3. Feeling tired or sluggish:

Too much protein and not enough carbs can leave you low on energy, as your body needs carbs for quick fuel.

What to do instead: Incorporate carbohydrates like fruits, whole grains and vegetables for better energy.

4. Stuck weight:

If you’re not in a calorie deficit, even while consuming a lot of protein, you won’t see weight loss.

What to do instead: It is essential to be in a measured diet with the right amount of essential nutrients.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.