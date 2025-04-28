Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman who dropped 15 kilos, shares 4 signs that you are overeating protein for weight loss; shares tips to manage

ByTapatrisha Das
Apr 28, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Are you overconsuming protein? Here are 4 signs to know.

In weight loss, it is essential to add more protein in the diet to build muscles while losing fat. Weight loss demands a calorie deficit diet with the right nutrition, a workout regimen for strength training and cardio and a healthy lifestyle.

How do we know how much protein to take for weight loss? (Shutterstock)
How do we know how much protein to take for weight loss? (Shutterstock)

Protein is a significant nutrient for weight loss. It helps in building muscles and satiating the body for a longer time, thereby reducing cravings and hunger. However, how do we know how much protein to take for weight loss?

Amisha Sharma is an Instagram user who dropped 15 kilos and went through a drastic weight transformation. On April 21, Amisha shared a reel noting down four signs that show that there is overconsumption of protein. Also read | Stuck with stubborn lower belly fat? Weight loss coach shares 4 diet and workout tricks that 'actually work'

“Eating a high protein diet can be beneficial for weight loss as it keeps you fuller longer, sustain energy and control cravings. But there are a few signs you might be eating too much protein for weight loss,” she wrote.

1. Digestive discomfort (bloating or constipation):

A very high-protein diet, especially from animal sources, can cause digestive issues if fiber intake is too low.

What to do instead: Make sure to include enough fibres , carbohydrates and fats along with protein for a well-balanced diet.

2. Increased thirst:

Eating too much protein can make you feel dehydrated.

What to do instead: Aim for half of your body weight in oz of water.

3. Feeling tired or sluggish:

Too much protein and not enough carbs can leave you low on energy, as your body needs carbs for quick fuel.

What to do instead: Incorporate carbohydrates like fruits, whole grains and vegetables for better energy. Also read | Woman who dropped 6 kilos in 6 weeks reveals 3 things she changed for faster weight loss

4. Stuck weight:

If you’re not in a calorie deficit, even while consuming a lot of protein, you won’t see weight loss.

What to do instead: It is essential to be in a measured diet with the right amount of essential nutrients.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Woman who dropped 15 kilos, shares 4 signs that you are overeating protein for weight loss; shares tips to manage
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On