Woman who dropped 6 kilos in 6 weeks reveals 3 things she changed for faster weight loss

Weight loss takes time, and the journey demands patience, consistency, motivation and the right choices. Weight loss needs that we eat in a calorie deficit, hydrate the body, sleep in a proper time and workout. Strength training helps in building muscles as well as ensuring fat loss. Lose weight faster with these tips.(Shutterstock)

However, sometimes we can do everything right and it still can take time to show the results. On April 21, Sara Preston, fitness and nutrition coach (according to her Instagram bio) shared a snippet of her own weight loss journey. Also read | Stuck with stubborn lower belly fat? Weight loss coach shares 4 diet and workout tricks that 'actually work'

Sara wrote, “If you’re feeling frustrated and desperate because you keep storing fat, it’s time to take a new approach. You don’t have to work harder and be miserable to lose that weight! I’ll teach you to work smarter to heal your hormones, fire up your metabolism and get your energy back without it feeling so hard.”

Sara went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped around 6 kilos in just 6 weeks. Sara shared 3 things that she fixed to achieve faster weight loss.

Eat with intention

Eating the right foods will balance blood sugar, support hormones, give you energy, regulate cortisol, build muscle and burn fat.

Make your workouts effective

Classes, Pilates, random online workouts are fun, but they rarely get results. Follow a progressive overload plan, mostly weights with a little HIIT and steps. Be effective and efficient with your time.

Cortisol and nervous system

If you’re always running from here to there, feeling overwhelmed, anxious, bloated, belly fat, these are good signs you need to slow down and prioritise more restorative activities. Also read | Want to lose body fat very quickly and build muscle? Fitness coach shares 3 tips for guaranteed results in 3 months

Sara added that often we try too hard and make drastic changes in our routine to achieve our desired weight. But the secret to faster and sustained weight loss lies in making small tweaks in our diet and lifestyle. “You don't need to try harder or do more. You just need to make some tweaks to your current routine,” Sara added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.