Woman who dropped 9 kilos in 3 months, shares 5 mistakes to avoid before workouts; here's what you can do instead

Mahtab Ekay is an Instagram user and a fat loss coach (according to her Instagram bio). Mahtab also went through a weight transformation journey where she lost 9 kilos in just 3 months. Working out for weight loss? Avoid these 5 mistakes.(Pexels)

A week back, Mahtab shared a post explaining 5 worst things that one can do before workout:

Skipping your warm-up:

Diving straight into your workout without a proper warm-up is a big no-no. Warming up prepares your muscles and joints, reducing the risk of injury and improving your performance.

What to do instead: Spend at least 5-10 minutes warming up to get your body ready for action.

Eating a heavy meal:

Having a large meal right before your workout can make you feel sluggish and uncomfortable. Your body will be busy digesting food instead of focusing on your workout.

What to do instead: Stick to a light snack 30-60 minutes before hitting the gym.

Neglecting hydration:

Starting your workout dehydrated is a recipe for disaster. Dehydration can lead to decreased performance, cramps, and even dizziness.

What to do instead: Make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day and have a glass or two before you start exercising. Adding a pinch of salt to your water can help maintain electrolyte balance, especially if you’re sweating heavily.

Static stretching:

Doing static stretches (holding a stretch for a long period) before your workout can actually decrease your performance. Save the static stretching for after your workout.

What to do instead: Opt for dynamic stretches that get your body moving and muscles warmed up.

Consuming too much caffeine:

While a little caffeine can boost your energy, too much can leave you jittery and anxious. It can also lead to a crash mid-workout.

What to do instead: Stick to moderate amounts if you need that pre-workout boost, but don’t overdo it.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.