Want to lose weight? Nutritionist reveals simple dietary switches to help you shed kilos: 'Replace mayonnaise with...'

In her post 'Simple swaps for weight loss from a nutritionist,' Mohita Mascarenhas, an online weight loss coach, shared how small changes add up over time. Based on her easy-to-follow tips, which she recently shared in two Instagram posts, you can start with one or two swaps and gradually work your way up to a healthier, balanced diet. Also read | Trying to lose weight but no results? Make sure these 5 foods are never on your plate Making simple dietary swaps can lead to significant weight loss. (Freepik)

According to Mohita, making simple dietary swaps can lead to significant weight loss: from switching to smaller plates to control portion sizes and prioritising whole, unprocessed foods like fruits to reducing oil consumption. Here are some effective swaps to get you started as per Mohita:

‘Switch from sugary sodas to diet sodas’

1. Switch from high-fat dairy to low-fat options, like low-fat paneer, low-fat Greek yoghurt, low-fat milk. If low-fat paneer is not available, then you can make it at home or add soy chunks and tofu to your diet.

2. Consume chicken breast, fish, and prawns instead of red meat. And instead of frying these options or adding them to gravies, air fry them using very little oil.

3. Make smarter cooking choices. Add less oil to your food. Instead of using a big spoon, use a small spoon for adding oil.

4. Switch from sugary sodas to diet sodas or sparkling water.

‘Eat in a small plate’

5. Instead of a Frappuccino, have a cold or iced coffee made with low fat milk.

6. Consume whole fruits in place of fruit juices. You will stay full for longer.

7. Replace mayonnaise or cheese sauces with Greek yoghurt dressing or hummus made with less oil.

8. Eat in a small plate instead of a big one to trick your brain into eating smaller portions.

She added, “By consistently making these swaps, you will be able to reduce your calorie intake without feeling deprived or making drastic changes.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.