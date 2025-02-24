Woman who dropped 9 kilos in 3 months, shares a list of foods to eat before workout for faster weight loss

Mahtab Ekay is a fat loss coach (according to her Instagram bio) who went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 9 kilos in just 3 months. Mahtab Ekay keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey and her workout routine on her Instagram profile. From diet to weight loss workout regimen, Mahtab keeps sharing tips for faster and sustained weight loss. Also read | Want to lose over 30 kg in just 9 months? Fat loss coach reveals how: Follow these 3 things from today "The right pre-workout nutrition can make all the difference between a sluggish workout and one where you feel strong, energized, and ready to crush your goals,” wrote Mahtab Ekay.(Pexels)

Mahtab, on Monday, address pre-workout nutrition and how it can affect our weight loss journey. “Fat loss ultimately comes down to your overall calorie deficit —whether, on average in a week you are in a calorie deficit. However, since you’re already putting in the work with training, it’s crucial to fuel your body properly to get the most out of every session. The right pre-workout nutrition can make all the difference between a sluggish workout and one where you feel strong, energized, and ready to crush your goals,” wrote Mahtab.

Here are a few food items to consume before workout for best results:

Banana or apple with peanut butter:

A perfect combo for quick energy and protein.

Refreshing smoothie:

Blend your favorite fruits with nonfat Greek yogurt or protein powder for a delicious pre-workout boost. Also read | Woman who dropped 25 kilos, shares 6 lessons she learnt on weight loss

Berries and cottage cheese:

Enjoy a serving of berries with cottage cheese or nonfat Greek yogurt for a protein-packed, energising snack.

Rice cakes with peanut butter and banana:

Top rice cakes with a spread of peanut butter and banana slices for a satisfying, quick-digesting pre-workout bite.

Mahtab further explained why these pre-nutrition meals are effective for weight loss:

High in fast-digesting carbs:

Provides the immediate energy needed for a powerful workout.

Low in fat and fiber:

Avoids slowing down digestion, keeping you light and energized for training.

Mahtab reminded her followers to consume as much water as possible to stay hydrated. “Drink a glass of water with a pinch of salt to boost your electrolytes and keep your body performing at its best during workouts,” she added. Also read | Weight loss coach shares 9 tips to lose up to 20 kilos in just 12 weeks

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.