Woman who dropped from 93 kg to 63 kg ‘proves gym can change you completely’: See before-and-after transformation pics

In an era where 'starting tomorrow' is the most common hurdle to fitness, content creator Priyanka Reddy is proving that consistency can lead to a complete life overhaul. Priyanka has captured the internet's attention by documenting her impressive 30 kg weight loss transformation, moving from 93 kg to a lean, muscular 63 kg. Also read | 91-year-old woman proves fitness has no expiration date: 'I go for a swim, yoga, Pilates and walk 12000 steps daily'

Priyanka Reddy proves consistency is key to fitness

Priyanka Reddy lost 30 kg through disciplined training. (Instagram/ hustle_the_muscle)

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Through a series of Instagram posts, Priyanka shared 'proof that the gym can change you completely'. Her transformation isn't just about the weighing scale; the pictures and videos showcase a shift from traditional attire to fitness gear, highlighting a newfound muscular definition in her shoulders, arms, and core.

Beyond the physical, Priyanka highlighted the mental shift, noting that her journey has made her feel more 'confident and bold towards life'. By debunking what she calls the 'most expensive lie on earth' — the idea of starting your fitness routine tomorrow — Priyanka’s journey serves as a reminder that the best time to invest in one's health is immediately.

WHO guidelines: physical activity for women

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{{^usCountry}} For those inspired by transformations like Priyanka’s, the World Health Organisation (WHO) provides specific evidence-based recommendations to maintain health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For those inspired by transformations like Priyanka’s, the World Health Organisation (WHO) provides specific evidence-based recommendations to maintain health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Weekly activity quota {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Weekly activity quota {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Adults aged 18–64 (including women) should aim for at least 150–300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity, or at least 75–150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity, per week. For additional health benefits, increasing moderate aerobic activity beyond 300 minutes is encouraged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adults aged 18–64 (including women) should aim for at least 150–300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity, or at least 75–150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity, per week. For additional health benefits, increasing moderate aerobic activity beyond 300 minutes is encouraged. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Muscle strengthening {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Muscle strengthening {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Priyanka’s transformation highlights the importance of resistance training. The WHO recommends muscle-strengthening activities involving all major muscle groups should be performed 2 or more days a week; this is crucial for women to maintain bone density, improve metabolism, and support joint health. The WHO says that some physical activity is better than none, and that women should limit the time spent sedentary. So, replace sitting time with physical activity of any intensity (including light intensity). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priyanka’s transformation highlights the importance of resistance training. The WHO recommends muscle-strengthening activities involving all major muscle groups should be performed 2 or more days a week; this is crucial for women to maintain bone density, improve metabolism, and support joint health. The WHO says that some physical activity is better than none, and that women should limit the time spent sedentary. So, replace sitting time with physical activity of any intensity (including light intensity). {{/usCountry}}

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Women who were habitually active before pregnancy can generally continue high-intensity exercise safely – the WHO recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity throughout the week for pregnant and postpartum women, incorporating a variety of aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities.

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Priyanka Reddy’s journey from 93 kg to 63 kg was likely the result of months, if not years, of disciplined training and nutrition. When starting a new gym regimen or diet, it is always recommended to consult with a doctor or a certified fitness professional to ensure the routine is safe for your specific body type and medical history.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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