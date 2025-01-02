Woman who lost 32 kg reveals this ab workout helped her get rid of belly fat, is the secret to her toned stomach

Feeling and looking your best is always in season, and having a strong core helps with both. A woman named Nikki (Instagram handle Nikki Gets Fit), who keeps sharing insights into her 72-pound weight loss (32.6 kg) has recently shared her ab workout that helped strengthen her core and toned her belly. The best part is that you can do this routine just about anywhere. Also read | Woman claims she lost belly fat in just 21 days with these 6 simple vegetarian lunch options Nikki keeps sharing her before and after weight loss photos on Instagram. (Instagram/ Nikki Gets Fit)

Here's her simple and effective ab workout to help you achieve a flatter belly:

10 leg raises

⦿ How to do it: Lie on your back with arms extended overhead and legs straight. Lift your legs off the ground, keeping them straight, and hold for a brief moment before lowering.

25 suitcase crunches

⦿ How to do it: Suitcase crunches are a variation of traditional crunches that target the abdominal muscles. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Hold a weight with both hands. Lift your torso; twist your torso to one side. Return to the starting position and repeat.

30 Russian twists

⦿ How to do it: Sit on the floor with knees bent and feet flat. Lean back slightly and lift your feet off the ground. Twist your torso from side to side, touching your hands to the ground each time.

10 plate sit-ups

⦿ How to do it: Plate sit-ups are a variation of traditional sit-ups that incorporate a weightlifting plate to increase the challenge and intensity of the exercise. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Hold a weightlifting plate with both hands, placing it on your chest. Slowly lift the plate off your chest, keeping your arms straight, and sit up.

Watch her workout video:

More about her abs workout

Nikki wrote in her caption, “Save this for the next time you need an ab workout! It will make you sweat, but it will feel amazing when you are done! I do each exercise back to back with no rest in between. Then, I take a 3-4 minute break and do another round! I do 3-4 rounds depending on how I’m feeling that day... I usually do this 1-2 times a week in order to strengthen my core; however, every time I post an ab workout, I feel it is so important to mention that ABS ARE MADE IN THE KITCHEN! My transformation has mostly come from focusing on my nutrition and eating lots of veggies and protein.”

Remember to listen to your body and rest when needed. Stay hydrated throughout your workout; incorporate this workout into your regular fitness routine for optimal results. Combine this workout with a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle to achieve a flatter belly. Click here for more exercises that can help you get rid of belly fat.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.