Man who lost 20 kg shares best abs workout to reduce belly fat

BySanya Panwar
Dec 08, 2024 03:28 PM IST

Want to get rid of belly fat and get a flat stomach? Then here's a fitness trainer's workout that you should check out.

According to his Instagram page, The Supratim Official, Supratim Chowdhury is a fitness trainer and level 4-certified nutritionist. He highlights his own weight loss journey and how he got his ripped physique after losing 20 kg. In a recent post, he gave a glimpse of the perfect abs workout to say goodbye to belly fat and hello to a toned stomach. Also read | How to lose weight fast and keep it off for good. Start doing these 8 things every day

Supratim Chowdhury keeps sharing his weight loss pictures. (Instagram/Supratim Chowdhury)
Supratim Chowdhury keeps sharing his weight loss pictures. (Instagram/Supratim Chowdhury)

Check out his workout routine for losing belly fat

He says that after 5-10 minutes of warm-up, you should do these exercises:

◉ 20 mountain climbers

◉ 20 crunches

◉ 20 leg raises

◉ 20 sit-ups

◉ 10 burpees

◉ 20 Russian twists

◉ 20 knee to elbow planks

◉ 20 bicycle crunches

◉ 10 crab kicks each side

◉ 20 cross elbow to cross knee

He followed 5 rules to get in shape

In an earlier post, he had shared his ‘5 golden rules for quick weight loss’, and said, “Five golden rules for quick weight loss: By following these, I lost 20 kg. First step: Finish your dinner by 7-8 pm. Second: Drink 3-4 litre of water every day. Third: Try to eat 50 percent less every day and maintain a calorie deficit. Fourth: Follow a simple workout routine every day for 30-40 minutes. Fifth: The most important thing is to stay stress-free during your weight loss journey.

In another video, Supratim shared his top '5 tips for weight loss without following a proper diet plan', and said, “Rule no. 1: Eat home-cooked food only. Rule no. 2: Fix your meal timings. Rule no. 3: Add all types of macronutrients to your meal plan — protein, carbohydrates, fat — and include green salad your diet. Rule no. 4: Take only single-serve portions; do not go for refills. Rule no. 5: Don't use any kind of devices during eating time as it has negative impact on your digestion.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

