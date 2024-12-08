Man who lost 20 kg shares best abs workout to reduce belly fat
Want to get rid of belly fat and get a flat stomach? Then here's a fitness trainer's workout that you should check out.
According to his Instagram page, The Supratim Official, Supratim Chowdhury is a fitness trainer and level 4-certified nutritionist. He highlights his own weight loss journey and how he got his ripped physique after losing 20 kg. In a recent post, he gave a glimpse of the perfect abs workout to say goodbye to belly fat and hello to a toned stomach. Also read | How to lose weight fast and keep it off for good. Start doing these 8 things every day
Check out his workout routine for losing belly fat
He says that after 5-10 minutes of warm-up, you should do these exercises:
◉ 20 mountain climbers
◉ 20 crunches
◉ 20 leg raises
◉ 20 sit-ups
◉ 10 burpees
◉ 20 Russian twists
◉ 20 knee to elbow planks
◉ 20 bicycle crunches
◉ 10 crab kicks each side
◉ 20 cross elbow to cross knee
He followed 5 rules to get in shape
In an earlier post, he had shared his ‘5 golden rules for quick weight loss’, and said, “Five golden rules for quick weight loss: By following these, I lost 20 kg. First step: Finish your dinner by 7-8 pm. Second: Drink 3-4 litre of water every day. Third: Try to eat 50 percent less every day and maintain a calorie deficit. Fourth: Follow a simple workout routine every day for 30-40 minutes. Fifth: The most important thing is to stay stress-free during your weight loss journey.
In another video, Supratim shared his top '5 tips for weight loss without following a proper diet plan', and said, “Rule no. 1: Eat home-cooked food only. Rule no. 2: Fix your meal timings. Rule no. 3: Add all types of macronutrients to your meal plan — protein, carbohydrates, fat — and include green salad your diet. Rule no. 4: Take only single-serve portions; do not go for refills. Rule no. 5: Don't use any kind of devices during eating time as it has negative impact on your digestion.”
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
