Endometriosis can make it difficult to conceive and if you're having trouble becoming pregnant, your doctor may suggest fertility therapy under the supervision of a fertility expert where fertility treatment options include everything from stimulating your ovaries to produce more eggs to in vitro fertilisation. Endometriosis may be a difficult illness to manage, both physically and emotionally but there are things you may do to combat the discomfort of endometriosis and enhance your quality of life. Women's health tips: Ways by which every woman can deal with endometriosis (Photo by Sam Manns on Unsplash)

Since endometriosis affects each woman differently, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment regimen but some lifestyle adjustments, home remedies, treatment tactics and prescription drugs, can make this illness more tolerable on a daily basis. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Preethika Shetty, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals in Kharadi, suggested some of the most effective strategies to deal with endometriosis:

Keep an eye on your nutrition.

Consuming the correct meals can help guard against endometriosis. The significance of nutrition in endometriosis has recently been examined due to the effect of diet on several of the disease-related processes, such as inflammation, prostaglandin metabolism and oestrogen activity. Pesticides and insecticides that can be consumed through specific nutrients have been linked to endometriosis.

2. Purchase a wireless heating pad.

One of the finest home treatments for endometriosis pain, which was found in 2015, is a heating pad. Prior to my operation, I kept my heating pad connected to the wall and carried it with me wherever I went. It helps to relax and calm the muscles in the region that cramp up when you have endo discomfort.

3. Keep it natural.

Dioxin, a toxin present in certain pesticides and animal feed, has been linked to endometriosis. You may reduce your exposure to environmental toxins like dioxin by reducing your consumption of animal products and striving to follow a low-gluten and organic diet as much as possible. To control my symptoms, I try to eat fairly healthily and avoid soy at all costs owing to the hormonal spike it might cause.

4. Surgical options

In people who do not wish to become pregnant, removal of the uterus (hysterectomy) can occasionally be used to address signs and symptoms associated with endometriosis, such as excessive monthly flow and painful menses owing to uterine cramping. Even if the ovaries are left in situ, a hysterectomy can have a long-term impact on your health, especially if performed before the age of 35.

5. Use vitamin D and B vitamins.

Vitamin D is referred to as the "happy vitamin" since it reduces anxiety and despair. Vitamin B boosts your energy on days when your endometriosis symptoms are most severe. Researchers have also discovered that the kind of fat in your diet influences your chance of endometriosis. According to one study, participants who ate the most trans fats raised their risk of endometriosis by 48% when compared to those who ate the least of them. For instance, those who drank the most omega-3 oils reduced their risk of endometriosis by 22% compared to those who consumed the least. Consuming omega-3 fatty acid-rich foods such as salmon, flaxseeds, and walnuts may be beneficial for endometriosis.

Dr Preethika Shetty highlighted, “Endometriosis cannot be cured but symptoms can be managed. See your doctor if you are still suffering particularly severe or chronic discomfort. Your birth control technique or prescription drugs may need to be adjusted. If none of these measures assists to control your endometriosis symptoms, your doctor may recommend surgery. The strategy you and your doctor choose will depend on your indications and symptoms, as well as whether or not you want to become pregnant in the future. Before beginning any treatment, it is critical to understand all of your options and the potential effects of each.”