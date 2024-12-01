World AIDS Day 2024: What is the theme for this year? Know date, history and more

World AIDS Day 2024: Every year, World AIDS Day is observed on December 1. First observed in 1988, it is now marked annually to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS while also recognising and honouring the lives lost. AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) is the most advanced stage of HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) infection when the body’s immune system is severely weakened and damaged. Striving for an AIDS-free world, each year’s theme is rooted in advocacy and raising awareness about the disease. World AIDS Day is aimed at raising awareness about HIV/AIDS.

World AIDS Day 2024 theme

With WHO’s aim of eliminating AIDS by 2030, constant efforts are required, starting with advocacy and raising awareness. This year’s theme is “Take the Rights Path: My Health, My Right!” WHO implores global leaders and citizens to promote the right to health by tackling the inequalities that hinder progress in the fight to end AIDS.

With a focus on health as a fundamental human right, WHO emphasizes the importance of equal access to treatment while addressing the stigma and discrimination that may impede the vision of an AIDS-free world. Educating people about prevention is also integral to achieving this goal. This day also marks the importance of human rights in the fight against AIDS for equal treatment and elimination of stigma.

History of Worlds Aids Day

The day was first observed in 1988 by the World Health Organization (WHO) to steer global attention to the HIV/AIDS epidemic. It was devised by public information officers James W. Bunn and Thomas Netter to lower the stigma associated with and inform the public. especially since HIV/AIDS has no cure, precautions such as practising safe sex, using clean needles, and ensuring blood safety to prevent transmission are strongly emphasized.

