World Asthma Day 2022: 5 Yoga asanas to keep your health in check

World Asthma Day 2022: Asthma is a long-term disease of the lungs. People suffering from asthma have narrow airways which swell up to produce extra mucus. This condition further leads to coughing, wheezing along with shortness of breath. People suffering from this condition have difficulty in doing normal chores and physical activity that involves a lot of movement such as running, brisk walking, dancing, etc. Reasons of having asthma can be many – people exposed to certain airborne substances, medications, allergens, respiratory infections, or stress can get the disease.

Yoga can be taken up as an alternate treatment for curing asthma. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Yoga expert Akshar said, “You can control its symptoms through recommended yoga practices such as pranayama, and asanas. Spend enough time in each pose paying attention to your breath. Keep the pace of your practice slow to medium as per your comfort. Hold each posture between 10-30 seconds and repeat up to 3 sets.” He further pointed out five yoga asanas that can help in keeping the health in check:

Vajrasana - Thunderbolt pose: This yoga asana helps in mobilising the calf muscles and strengthening the feet, ankles and the knee caps. It also helps in boosting digestion and makes for a good posture for meditation.

Paschimottanasana - Seated forward bend: This yoga asana helps in reducing fatty deposites in the abdomen and stretching the spine. It also helps in acting as a stress reliever and calming the mind.

Ustrasana – Camel pose: This yoga asana helps in stretching the entire front of the body, the ankles, thighs, groins, abdomen, chest, and throat. It also helps in strengthening the back muscles and improving the overall posture of the body.

Padmasana – Lotus pose: This asana helps in working out of the lower back and hip muscles. It also helps in elongating the spine and boosting the agility of the hips.

Chakrasana - Wheel pose: The wheel pose helps in burning the fat in the abdominal area and increasing the elasticity of the spine. It also helps in stimulating endocrine glands and strengthening a range of muscles, including the back, hands and legs.

