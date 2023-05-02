World Asthma Day 2023 is being observed on May 2, 2023 and this day is an annual event organised by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) to raise awareness and improve asthma care around the world. The theme for World Asthma Day focuses on promoting asthma control and reducing the burden of asthma on individuals, families and communities since asthma is a chronic respiratory disease that affects millions of people worldwide and can have a significant impact on quality of life.

World Asthma Day 2023: Watch out for these factors and red flags of asthma (Pexels)

World Asthma Day provides an opportunity to educate the public about asthma and advocate for better access to treatment and care. Asthma is known to cause higher mortality and morbidity rates if not addressed at the right time hence, it is imperative for those with asthma to go for regular health check-ups without fail to enhance their quality of life.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sushant Meshram, Prof and Head, Dept Of Pulmonary, Critical Care And Sleep Medicine at Nagpur's Govt Medical College, explained, “Asthma is a lung disease commonly seen in people of all age groups. Here, one’s airways get narrow and swollen and are blocked owing to excess mucus. This condition affects millions of people in the country and can become fatal if one doesn’t seek timely intervention. The factors causing asthma are allergens, pollen, dust, molds, pet dander, perfume, fumes, chemicals, air pollution, respiratory infections, second hand smoke, family history, certain medications, stress, exercise and cockroaches and even mice.”

He elaborated, “The red flags of asthma are coughing, wheezing, breathlessness, chest tightness and fatigue. It is essential to speak to the doctor without any delay and take the necessary treatment. Timely intervention is key to managing asthma. Not paying attention to it can land you in serious trouble. Thus, asthma patients should not skip regular health check-ups. It is essential to treat asthma at the right time and go for regular check-ups.”

The health expert concluded, “There is still a significant burden of undiagnosed, hence untreated asthma in both children and adults. Untreated asthma can make it challenging for you to exercise daily, either because exercise triggers symptoms or symptoms leave you feeling tired. It is better to seek medical attention without any delay and lead a healthy life.”

