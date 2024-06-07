World Brain Tumour Day 2024: Date, theme, history, significance and all you want to know

Brain tumour, one of the most debilitating brain diseases, can disrupt brain function and cause a range of neurological issues and disabilities including difficulty in walking, short-term memory loss or problems with focusing. It is an unusual growth of tissues in the brain or its covering and can be either cancerous or non-cancerous. If untreated, all brain tumours could lead to disabilities and even death. Cancerous tumours require immediate treatment and grow faster than non-cancerous ones. (Also read: Microdevices in the size and shape of a grain of rice can be used to treat brain cancer, finds study) World Brain Tumour Day is observed every June 8 (Saturday) to remind the global healthcare community of the need for consistent efforts in educating people and supporting those affected by brain tumours.(Freepik)

The symptoms of brain tumour may differ depending on their location. If the tumour develops in lesser active parts of the brain, symptoms may not show up until the tumour grows very large. Brain tumours can either originate in brain tissue or they can spread to brain from other parts of the body which is also known as metastatic brain tumour.

Some symptoms of brain tumour may include seizures, weakness or numbness in hands or legs, imbalance while walking, hearing loss, change in behaviour, double vision, memory loss or headaches.

When is World Brain Tumour Day 2024?

World Brain Tumour Day is observed every June 8 (Saturday) to remind the global healthcare community of the need for consistent efforts in educating people and supporting those affected by brain tumours.

History of World Brain Tumour Day 2024

The history of World Brain Tumour Day goes back 24 years when it was first observed in the year 2000 by a Leipzig-based NPO Deutsche Hirntumorhilfe e.V or German Brain Tumour Association. The international day has since been dedicated to brain tumour patients across the globe and to raising awareness about this brain disease.

Significance of World Brain Tumour Day 2024

Early diagnosis of brain tumour is of utmost importance to prevent neurological symptoms and disabilities. Staying vigilant of the early signs can ensure timely treatment and speedy recovery. Especially cancerous tumours need to be addressed immediately before they could be fatal. World Brain Tumour Day is the perfect opportunity to educate people about the deadly disease, address challenges related to the disease, support research, and also find newer and more technologically advanced treatment options

Theme of World Brain Tumour Day 2024

The theme of World Brain Tumour Day 2024 is 'Brain Health and Prevention'. Taking care of your brain health and eliminating possible risk factors can greatly contribute in avoiding the risk of the disease. From considering family history of brain tumour, avoiding radiation exposure to environmental hazards like smoking, awareness can help us lower the risk.