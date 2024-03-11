World Glaucoma Day 2024: Date, history and significance, and all that you need to know

World Glaucoma Day 2024: Glaucoma is a set of eye diseases that destroys the optic nerve – the nerve present in the back of the eyes. This can lead to blindness and vision loss. Getting a comprehensive dilated eye exam can help in detecting the presence of glaucoma. One of the most common symptoms of glaucoma is slow vision loss. In angle-closure glaucoma, people may experience symptoms such as sudden vision disturbances and nausea. Glaucoma, if detected in the early stages, can be prevented. It is important to create awareness about early detection of glaucoma to prevent vision loss. Every year, World Glaucoma Day is observed with the intention of making more people aware of the set of diseases and the dangers of avoiding detection. As we gear up to observe the special and important day, here are a few things that we must keep in mind. Every year, World Glaucoma Day is observed on March 12. (Unsplash)

Date:

Every year, World Glaucoma Day is observed on March 12. This year, the special day falls on a Tuesday.

History:

Aqueous humor is the fluid present in the eye. According to natural processes, the fluid in the eye dries out constantly which is replaced by freshly produced aqueous humor. However, in certain cases, the fluid stops drying out and is retained in the eye. This intense fluid buildup can create pressure on the optic nerve present in the back of the eye. This further makes the optic nerve slowly die. This can lead to vision loss, and worse, complete blindness. If detected at an early stage, with medication, glaucoma can be stopped.

Significance:

The best way to celebrate World Glaucoma Day is by assisting people who have gone through glaucoma. Blindness is an extremely difficult condition and disrupts normal life activities. We should create awareness about the importance of early detection of glaucoma and how we can prevent vision loss.