World Health Day 2022: Ayurveda tips for adults with diabetes, heart diseases

World Health Day is marked globally on April 7, the date that is also the anniversary of the founding of World Health Organisation in 1948, to draw attention to a specific health topic of concern to people all over the world. It is celebrated to reimagine a world where clean air, water and food are available to all, where economies are focused on health and well-being, where cities are liveable and people have control over their health and the health of the planet.

As per a research, people with diabetes are two to four times more prone to developing a heart-related problem because high blood sugar can damage blood vessels and the nerves that control your heart. For a country like India, this should be an alarming factor for two primary reasons - first, a major portion of the diabetic people in the country are unaware of it (undiagnosed diabetes) and second, India has the largest working population that's currently dealing with severe stress and environmental changes, both major causes of heart diseases and diabetes.

Dr Anand Dwivedi, Ayurvedacharya and Expert at Kapiva Academy of Ayurveda, shared, “Fighting these evils is essential for a healthy life and what's a better solution than our holistic ancient practice- Ayurveda. A plethora of studies have been conducted by the Ministry of Ayush that divulge how Ayurveda can be helpful in the prevention of diabetes and in turn, cardiovascular diseases.”

Keeping the mind, body and spirit in balance, Ayurveda promises to prevent disease more than treating it and aims to preserve health and wellness by emphasizing diet, herbal remedies, exercise, meditation, breathing and physical therapy. Popular in the Indian subcontinent where its historical roots are embedded, Ayurveda is an alternative medicine system which believes that the entire universe is composed of five elements namely, vayu (air), jala (water), aakash (space or ether), prithvi (Earth) and teja (fire).

Ayurveda, being a 5000-year-old ancient medical science, is believed to focus on the quality lifestyle of healthy living and from the start it has had a special emphasis on “Ahara” (diet) and “Anna”(food) that claims to result in good well-being of an individual. It is no secret that nutritious and quality food nourishes one’s mind, soul and body.

Dr Anana Dwivedi listed some best Ayurvedic practices to help adults with diabetes:

1. Adopting healthy dietary and lifestyle options - Your food (Ahara) and lifestyle (Vihara) habits have a direct impact on your physical health. Hence, it is crucial to adopt habits that keep you healthy. Changes in food habits like eating more fruits and vegetables, lean protein, and whole grains while reducing processed food can help in decreasing the risk of heart diseases or keep them from worsening. Lifestyle (Vihara) changes like following an active routine, maintaining an optimum/healthy weight and not consuming alcohol, quitting smoking, etc., will help in fighting heart diseases to a great extent.

2. Yoga - Being physically active makes your body more sensitive to insulin (the hormone that allows cells in your body to use blood sugar for energy), which helps manage your diabetes. Physical activity also helps control blood sugar levels and lowers your risk of heart disease. Therefore, for preventing and managing heart diseases (Hridroga), try to get at least 150 minutes per week of physical activity, such as brisk walking or Yoga. Yoga has various asanas such as Surya Namaskars and Pranayama that can help in keeping your blood pressure, blood glucose levels, and heart rate low.

3. Managing stress - Stress is becoming a leading cause of heart diseases. Since people are nowadays constantly exposed to high stressors at work and home, it's essential to keep the stress level low. According to Ayurveda, meditation can help in managing and reducing stress. Chanting and breathing exercises can also help in reducing your blood pressure and lowering your heart rate.

4. Ayurvedic supplements - Ayurveda has a rich amount of supplements to prevent and manage cardiovascular diseases. For instance, Ayurveda recommends a traditional combination of Karela, Amla, Jamun and Guduchi. These supplements help in regulating carbohydrate metabolism which helps keep the blood sugar levels in check. Make sure you consume these supplements after consulting with an Ayurvedic doctor for ideal results. You can also opt for various therapies that Ayurveda has to offer like the Saman Therapy for management of CVDs and Rasayana Therapy for prevention.

He recommend these practices for the prevention and management of cardiovascular diseases too. Resort to them this World Health Day for a healthy heart and a better lifestyle.