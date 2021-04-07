World Health Day: Kajol reminds fans of the 5 rules of staying healthy with an interesting throwback

Every year, World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 and this year its significance is way more. For a year, people all across the world have been fighting the coronavirus outbreak and trying to take a lot of precautions in order to curb the spread of the virus. With India facing a rise in the number of positive cases, celebrities are coming together on World Health Day and reminding people of the basic safety protocols that need to be followed in order to fight the pandemic. Kajol is one of those celebrities.

The actor recently took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback image of herself while talking about the 5 rules of staying healthy. The post that we are talking about shows the actor sitting in a white car and wearing a red and white pinstripe outfit with bell sleeves. If you look carefully, you will see Kajol is even wearing a bright red hairband in the image while showing her palm to the camera.

She posted the aforementioned picture with a caption that spoke about the 5 rules which we should be following at the moment. It read, "5 rules of staying healthier today in the world. 1 Pull your hands in. 2 Windows up 3 Drive that car 4 Go home 5 Don't step out. And that my friend is how we celebrate #WorldHealthDay2021 (sic)." The great choice of picture and the rules perfectly compliment each other and the safety protocols that need to be followed in the current scenario.

On the work front, Kajol is currently soaring high on the success of her short film Devi. The movie that also featured Shruti Haasan and Neha Dhupia in the lead roles recently won a Filmfare award. She was last seen in the Netflix film Trinhanga. The 2021 release even had Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in the lead roles.

