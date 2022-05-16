World Hypertension Day 2022: Health expert shares diet tips for hypertension patients to avoid kidney diseases

World Hypertension Day is observed annually on May 17 to educate the masses about the ill-effects of hypertension or high blood pressure on the body and this year, the theme is ‘Measure your blood pressure accurately, control it, live longer’ which reflects on combatting low awareness rate and create more and more awareness about the disease and its management. According to a study published in the Lancet journal, India is ranked 156 and 164 globally in terms of hypertension prevalence among men and women respectively.

Did you know, over two-third of the cases of chronic kidney disease in western countries are on account of high blood pressure and diabetes, the estimate in India is about 40–60% till today? Our kidneys are both the victim and the cause of hypertension and high blood pressure is one of the most common causes of kidney diseases today.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Apeksha Ekbote, Chief Dietician at NephroPlus, explained, “Hypertension or high blood pressure causes damage to the tiny blood vessels that filter blood in the kidney, making removal of waste from the body difficult and thereby resulting in a damaged kidney. When the function of kidneys begins to fail, they can cause further increase in blood pressure by releasing certain hormones or by causing retention of salt and water in your body.”

She added, “One who is hypertensive may not know that they have a kidney disease until their blood is tested for Blood Urea, Serum Creatinine and GFR. It is an extremely important parameter that every hypertensive individual should be tested for at least once in six months irrespective of their age to check for their renal function. For patients who have high blood pressure and kidney disease, it is extremely important to keep a control check on their blood pressure through their lifestyle changes. It is very imperative to adhere to a strict diet.”

She insisted that the most common advice is to restrict salt/sodium which alone is not the only thing to do but it is important to understand to follow a DASH i.e. Dietary Approach to Stop Hypertension diet. She said, “Inclusion of DASH, staying well hydrated and indulging in physical activity of 45 minutes per day not only controls blood pressure and prevents kidney diseases but also keeps a check on your weight and overall well-being.”

According to Dietician Apeksha Ekbote, DASH or Dietary Approach to Stop Hypertension includes, “Salt-controlled diet, less intake of sodium rich foods, consume fresh fruits and vegetables, add whole grains to the meal, avoid refined cereals and grains, avoid saturated food items and organ meat and avoid packaged and canned food items.”