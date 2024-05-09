World Lupus Day 2024: Date, history, significance, facts about autoimmune disease

Lupus is an autoimmune disease makes your body's immune system attack your own tissues and organs due. This inflammation can affect joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs. This wide range of symptoms across the body includes joint pain, headache, rashes, fever, fatigue, mouth sore, confusion, swollen glands, blood clots etc. The condition can also weaken bones and cause osteoporosis and may affect heart causing cardiovascular issues. Genetic factors, hormones, environmental factors, smoking or stress can also raise chances of getting this disease. (Also read | World Thalassaemia Day 2024: Date, history and significance of the day) World Lupus Day is celebrated every year on May 10. This year it's being observed on a Friday.

Date of World Lupus Day

Significance of World Lupus Day

Almost 5 million people worldwide suffer from Lupus, with 1.5 million of them living in the United States alone. World Lupus Day is dedicated to people worldwide who suffer from this debilitating disease and struggle with multiple symptoms across their body. This annual observance focuses on the need for improved patient healthcare services, increased research into the causes of and cure for lupus, earlier diagnosis and treatment of lupus. World Lupus Day also brings together organizations and people affected by the disease around the world and also aims to find ways to lessen the suffering of people with this potentially fatal autoimmune disease.

History of World Lupus Day

According to daysoftheyear.com, the history of World Lupus Day goes back to 2004 when it was established by Lupus Canada to raise awareness around this lesser-known disease that could greatly impact those suffering from it and their families. Lupus organisations from thirteen different countries came together to organize this day and made efforts to funding for research, provide better patient services, increase epidemiological data and raise awareness.

Facts about Lupus

The day is now popularly observed across most of the continents all over the world - in Africa, Asia, Australia, North & South Americas, and Europe.

Lupus is usually diagnosed between the age of 15 to 44 and lasts for the rest of the person’s life. It is more common in women and almost 90% of those suffering from the disease are females, while only 10% men get diagnosed with it

In the 13th century, Lupus got its name from Latin word which means wolf, to describe facial lesions that looked like a wolf’s bite.

Managing Lupus

"As we commemorate World Lupus Day, it is crucial to emphasize the vital role of physical activity in managing this complex autoimmune condition. This condition is also known as Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) which affects millions of individuals worldwide, with women accounting for up to 90% of cases. While the management of lupus has seen significant advancements in recent years, the importance of physical activity cannot be overstated," says Dr Anu Daber, Sr Consultant Rheumatology, Paras Health Gurugram.

"According to the recommendations by an international task force, individuals with SLE should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week, in addition to muscle-strengthening exercises at least two days per week. It is crucial to understand that the benefits of physical activity extend far beyond just the physical aspects of lupus management. Regular exercise has been shown to have a positive impact on mental health, reducing the risk of depression and anxiety, which are common comorbidities among individuals with SLE," adds Dr Daber.