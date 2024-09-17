Would you eat grasshoppers for good sleep, hair and libido?

Bet you never thought that maybe the secret to good sleep, healthy hair and good libido is hiding in an insect-based diet – neither did we, until a study led by Ngnaniyyi Abdoul, University of Dschang, stated otherwise. The study stated that the secret might be lying in a grasshopper-based diet. It was observed that rats fed on a diet of Ruspolia nitidula, a type of edible grasshopper common in Cameroon, showed more improvement in health markers than other rats. Ruspolia nitidula – the edible grasshopper – is a rich source of amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. (Unsplash)

With a growing population and food security issues, scientists are constantly working on unearthing energy sources that can be obtained from unconventional methods. One of the best ways is to allow insects to be a part of the diet – they are highly nutritional and have low environmental impact. While insects can be a sustainable food source, they also come with unique health benefits.

Result of grasshopper-based diet on rats

The study was conducted on rats – it was observed that rats that consumed a grasshopper-based diet showed significant improvement in sleeping patterns, increased sexual tendencies and better hair quality.

Ruspolia nitidula – the edible grasshopper – is a rich source of amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. The unique nutritional profile of these grasshoppers allows improvement in hair quality, and keratin production.

Benefits of a grasshopper-based diet

Ngnaniyyi Abdoul, lead of the study, said in a statement that having a grasshopper-based diet can help in enhancing hair quality, improved sleep habits and increased sexual tendencies. Grasshopper can have healthy implications in both animal and human diet.

However, we cannot completely set aside the cringe factor when it comes to chomping on grasshoppers on a plate. But grasshoppers are a healthy and unique alternative with the growing food security issues and a fast-growing population in the world. Unconventional solutions such as insect-based diets can play a crucial role in enhancing nutritional intake for every person and ensuring healthier body and mind.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.