Xerostomia, a state of dry mouth: Causes, symptoms, treatment options available

Saliva is a natural mouth lubricant that not only cleanses our mouths but also aids in food digestion and by keeping oral bacteria and fungus under control, saliva also helps to avoid infection. When people don't make enough saliva, their mouth gets dry and uncomfortable and the condition is known is as Xerostomia.

What Causes Xerostomia?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bimarjeet Pradhan, ENT at Mediassist ENT Hospital in Jamshedpur, revealed, “A common cause of dry mouth is an adverse drug reaction, ageing-related conditions or radiation treatment for cancer. Fortunately, many treatment options are available to help against dry mouth or Xerostomia.” Explaining the causes of dry mouth or Xerostomia, he shared -

1. The side effect of specific drugs or medications: Many prescription and over-the-counter medications, such as those for obesity, acne, epilepsy, hypertension (diuretics), diarrhoea, nausea, psychotic disorders, urinary incontinence, asthma (certain bronchodilators), Parkinson's disease, and antihistamines and decongestants can cause side effects which can lead to dry mouth.

2. The side effect of medical treatments: Damage to the salivary glands can lessen the amount of saliva produced. For instance, the damage could result from radiation to the neck and head as well as chemotherapy treatments for cancer.

3. The side effect of specific diseases and infections: Xerostomia can also be a side effect of medical conditions, including HIV/AIDS, Sjögren's syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, anaemia, cystic fibrosis, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, hypertension, stroke, Parkinson's disease and mumps.

4. Nerve damage: Dry mouth or Xerostomia can also occur due to nerve damage to the neck and head area from surgery or injury.

5. Lifestyle: The amount of saliva an individual produces might be impacted by smoking or chewing tobacco, which will worsen dry mouth. Frequently opening the mouth while breathing can also be problematic.

Symptoms of Xerostomia

According to Dr Bimarjeet Pradhan, some of the common symptoms of the condition include:

Frequent thirst

A dry, sticky feeling in the mouth

Sores in the mouth

A tingling or burning sensation in the mouth, especially on the tongue

A dry feeling in the throat

A dry, red, raw tongue

Problems speaking

Trouble chewing, tasting and swallowing

Hoarseness

Sore throat

Dry nasal passages

Bad breath

Treatment options available

Dr Bimarjeet Pradhan revealed that the treatment for the symptoms of Xerostomia typically includes 4 areas:

1. Enhancing the flow of saliva

2. Replacing lost secretions

3. Taking care of dental cavities

4. Adopting certain measures, such as treating infections

He said, “The doctor could suggest an oral rinse to patients who have a dry mouth in order to replenish mouth moisture. These products are sold over the counter as rinses or sprays. Additionally, there are specific mouthwashes, moisturising gels and toothpastes for dry mouth. Asking the dentist or doctor about them is always advised.”

He added, “If all that doesn't help, the doctor may also prescribe a medication that boosts saliva production called E-Saliva Plus Mouth Spray by Entod Pharmaceutical . Apart from dry mouth, it is also effective against allergic reactions, gum diseases, gingivitis, bad breath, plaque and other conditions. It also helps to fight allergic reactions. Finally, researchers are looking into promising novel therapies. Researchers are developing an artificial salivary gland that may be transplanted into the body and researching techniques to restore damaged salivary glands.”

