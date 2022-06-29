Yasmin Karachiwala demonstrates workout routine while on her beach vacay| Watch

Our beach trips usually involve hours of staring at the splashing waves, the blue sea, the boats nearby, the tourists sprawling the beaches and mostly, gorging on loads of seafood. However, in the middle of all these, we sometimes forget to take on our workout routine. That is not the case for Yasmin Karachiwala. The fitness trainer, who trains several Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, loves to get her dose of Vitamin Sea while working out in animal mode. The fitness trainer can do her routine anytime and anywhere – and when the view comes with a stunning scenario of the sea, it is even better.

Yasmin, a day back, demonstrated a set of workout exercises for her Instagram fans to follow while they enjoy their beach vacation, because no excuse is good enough to skip the daily fitness routine. Yasmin, in the video, can be seen standing in the waters and using the wooden walking plank as a support for her fitness routine. The fitness trainer performed a range of exercises while being in the sea waters. Take a look at the routine performed by Yasmin here:

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐮𝐩

𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐩

𝐀𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐓𝐚𝐩𝐬

𝐒𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐝

𝐒𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐊𝐢𝐜𝐤

The exercise routine comes with multiple health benefits. Incline pushups help in building and strengthening muscles in the chest, arms, and core. 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐩 helps in increasing the range of motion and flexibility of the body. 𝐀𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐓𝐚𝐩𝐬, on the other hand, helps in burning calories and improving the speed and balance of the body. It also helps in raising the heart rate and targeting the muscles of the lower body. 𝐒𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐝 helps in improving spine mobility, while 𝐒𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐊𝐢𝐜𝐤 helps in strengthening the lower body. Performing Side Bend on a daily basis also helps in improving the mobility of the hip region.