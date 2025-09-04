Yoga expert shares 4 asanas to improve thyroid health: Halasana to shoulder stand

When the thyroid gland produces excess hormones, it results in hyperthyroidism; when it produces too little, it causes hypothyroidism. Incorporating regular movement, improving circulation, and enhancing energy flow can play a vital role in supporting thyroid health. Shoulder stand improves blood flow to the brain and also supports the pituitary gland.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, author, columnist and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa said, “Yoga is a very effective therapy for supporting thyroid health, reducing stress, and improving overall balance. In yoga we have asanas, pranayama, and mudras which directly affect this gland, and we use it for a holistic healing.” Also read | 4 Yoga exercises to maintain optimal thyroid health, prevent thyroid-related issues

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar further shared 4 asanas that can help in improving thyroid health:

1. Sarvangasana (shoulder stand)

This is a very strong pose which does the work of the endocrine system by improving blood flow to the brain and at the same time supports the pituitary gland. Begin by lying on your back, lift your legs to 90 degrees, press your palms into the floor, and raise your hips. Support your lower back, extend your legs up, breathe in and out deeply, and hold for 30 seconds before slowly coming down. Practice on an empty stomach.

2. Halasana (plough pose):

From Sarvangasana as you move your feet and place them behind the head on the floor. For support, clasp your hands at your back and tuck your chin into your chest. Remain in this position for 30 seconds with calm, focus on deep breathing, and carefully return to starting position. This pose is for the thyroid, spine, and digestive health. Also read | Yoga for thyroid: 5 exercises to stimulate the throat, prevent disorders

Halasana.(Freepik)

3. Matsyasana (fish pose)

A chest opening asana which supports in stress relief and immunity. Lie flat, press elbows into the ground, lift the chest, and place. At the base of your head on the floor. Hold for 30 seconds, then release slowly.

4. Shankh mudra

Do the hand gesture as described and hold it at the navel with an erect spine, and breath naturally for five minutes on each side to activate the thyroid. Through daily practice yoga improves thyroid health, reduces stress, and also enhances overall well-being. A balanced diet and adequate rest which in turn improve these results. Also read | Yoga Day 2025: Dietician shares how yoga improves hormonal health and suggests 3 asanas for PCOS, thyroid disorders

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.