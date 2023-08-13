Studies reveal that approximately one third of Indians experience thyroid disorders, making it a prevalent health concern as thyroid issues contribute significantly to weight gain and hormonal imbalances, with women being more susceptible to these conditions than men. The thyroid problems generally fall into two categories: hypothyroidism, characterised by insufficient thyroid hormone production and hyperthyroidism, involving excessive thyroid hormone production. 4 Yoga exercises to maintain optimal thyroid health, prevent thyroid-related issues (Photo by Jose Vazquez on Unsplash)

The thyroid gland plays a crucial role in regulating various metabolic functions within the body but abnormalities in thyroid hormone production are the primary cause of most thyroid issues, which can range from benign goiters (enlarged glands) not requiring treatment to life-threatening malignancies. Health experts believe that daily stress is considered a major contributing factor to these conditions.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions, suggested that by incorporating certain Yoga postures, dietary choices and lifestyle habits into daily routines, individuals can take proactive steps towards maintaining optimal thyroid health and preventing thyroid-related issues. He advised, “It is essential to approach these practices with consistency and seek guidance from qualified Yoga instructors and healthcare professionals to ensure safe and effective implementation. Embracing a holistic approach to thyroid health can lead to enhanced well-being and vitality.”

He rrecommended the following Yoga asanas for thyroid health:

Ustrasana - Camel Pose:

Ustrasana(Grand Master Akshar)

· Kneel on the yoga mat and place hands on the hips.

· Arch the back, sliding the palms over the feet while extending the arms.

· Maintain a neutral neck position without straining it.

· Hold the pose for a few breaths.

· Exhale completely and gradually return to the starting position, placing hands on the hips.

2. Halasana - Plough Pose:

Malaika Arora performing Halasana or Plough Pose of Yoga(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)

· Lie on your back with palms beside your torso.

· Lift your legs to a 90-degree angle using abdominal muscles.

· Raise your lower and middle back off the ground, allowing toes to touch the floor behind your head.

· Firmly press palms into the ground for support or bend arms at the elbows and use palms to support the back.

3. Paschimottanasana - Seated Forward Bend:

Paschimottanasana or seated forward-bend(Photo by Benn McGuinness on Unsplash)

· Start in Dandasana with legs extended forward and slightly bent knees.

· Extend arms upward and maintain a straight spine.

· Inhale and empty your stomach, then exhale.

· Bend forward at the hips, placing your upper body on your lower body and lowering your arms.

· Hold your big toes and attempt to touch your knees with your nose.

4. Balasana - Child's Pose:

Balasana or Child's Pose or Child's Resting Pose of Yoga(Instagram/mindfulbyminna)

· Kneel on the mat and place heels together.

· Inhale and raise your arms above your head.

· Exhale and bend your upper body forward, placing your forehead on the floor.

· Rest your pelvis on your heels, being mindful of maintaining a flat back.

· Diet and Lifestyle Habits for Thyroid Health:

He suggested some diet and lifestyle tips that can contribute to overall well-being:

· Consume homemade meals rich in fiber and low in fat and carbohydrates.

· Focus on eating fruits and vegetables, but avoid grapes, bananas, and mangoes.

· Limit consumption of rice, oily and spicy foods, processed foods, fast food, and preserved foods.

· Consider skimmed milk as an alternative to whole milk.

· Manage stress effectively to support the adrenal glands, which work in tandem with the thyroid.

· Aim for 8 to 10 hours of sleep each night to promote overall hormonal balance and well-being.