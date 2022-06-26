Yoga for period cramps: Alia Bhatt's trainer shares tips

Menstrual cycle comes with a lot of pain – from menstrual cramps to body pain to mood swings. The body becomes sore, the lower abdomen hurts all the time and mostly, we feel tired. Some people also face the issue of not having regular periods. That can happen due to a variety of causes. However, performing and practising a few yoga asanas on a daily basis can relief the body of menstrual cramps and even make the cycles regular. Anshuka Parwani, trainer of Bollywood celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt addressed the issue of period pain in her recent Instagram post and said, "Menstrual cramps, bloating, backache, etc. are very common during menstruation. But a regular Yoga practice can actually help your body deal with these symptoms better and also regularise your period cycle."

Anshuka shared a video demonstrating a range of yoga asanas that are to be taken up during period cramps. She started with the Head to Knee Pose, and then performed the Cat Cow Pose for her Instagram fans. In the later part of the video, Anshuka can be seen performing a variation of the Camel Pose, and the Sphinx Pose. She rounded off the routine with Wide Angle Seated Forward Fold where she can be seen stretching her legs sideways and using a cushion as a prop. Take a look at the yoga asanas performed by Anshuka here:

Head To Knee Forward Bend Pose

Cat / Cow Pose

Camel Pose Variation

Sphinx Pose

Wide Angle Seated Forward Fold

These yoga asanas come with multiple health benefits. The Head to Knee pose helps in stretching the hamstrings, groin and the spine. It also helps in relaxing the mind. The Cat Cow Pose, on the other hand, helps in boosting blood circulation in the spine and also helps in improving focus and the coordination of the body. The camel pose, when performed on a daily basis, helps in stretching the abdomen, chest, shoulders, hip flexors, and the quadriceps. The sphinx pose helps in toning the glutes and strengthening the back muscles. The Wide-Angled Seated Forward Fold helps in lengthening the hamstrings and stretching the back, thighs and calves.

