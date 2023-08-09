Yoga tips for immunity: 8 daily practices to fight infections, boost wellness during monsoon

While monsoon season is pleasant and rains can lift moods and spirits, diseases and infections often play spoilsport. Due to humidity and prolonged rains, bacteria and virus get the right atmosphere for breeding and due to this the risk of getting a waterborne, airborne or vector-borne illness increases manifold. Due to lack of sunlight, our mental health can also take a beating and we may feel dull and lethargic during this time of the year. It is important to follow a daily routine that can prepare our body to fight infections and boost blood circulation. Yoga asanas along with breathing exercises can work wonders for overall health. (Also read: Workplace Yoga: 4 yogasanas to practice with your office buddies) To safeguard your health and enhance immunity, incorporating yoga, and meditation, into your daily routine can prove highly beneficial(Twitter/yogawithsrishti)

"Monsoon season brings refreshing rains but also an increased risk of infections and illnesses. To safeguard your health and enhance immunity, incorporating yoga, and meditation, into your daily routine can prove highly beneficial. Here are 9 essential tips to become physically, mentally, and spiritually fit during the monsoon," says Swami Anand Arun Ji, founder of Osho Tapoban International Commune in an interview with HT Digital.

Swami Anand Arun Ji shares daily Yoga tips to follow for boosting immunity and strength:

1. Start your day with Yoga

Morning is the best time to set the tone of the day and an activity that energises the body and soul is the best way to start your day. Kickstart your morning with gentle yoga poses like the Sun Salutation (Surya Namaskar) to awaken your body and mind. This helps in boosting blood circulation and strengthening your immune system.

2. Breathwork for respiratory health

There are many common respiratory diseases like influenza, common cold, asthma, pneumonia, and bronchitis during monsoon. You can practice deep breathing exercises like Pranayama to cleanse your respiratory system. This helps in increasing lung capacity and improving immunity against respiratory illnesses.

3. Strengthen your core

Regular exercise can keep your body and mind in top shape during monsoon. Engage in core-strengthening yoga asanas like Plank, Boat Pose, and Bridge Pose. A strong core supports overall body stability and enhances immunity.

4. Meditate for mental clarity

Mood swings and anxiety issues are common in monsoon due to lack of sunlight. Thus, it's important to work on your mental health. Regular meditation sessions aid in reducing stress, anxiety, and depression. A relaxed mind translates to better immune function and overall wellness.

5. Stay hydrated

One way to eliminate toxins from your body is proper hydration. Drink ample water to flush out toxins and maintain optimal body functions. Herbal teas like ginger or tulsi tea can also boost immunity.

6. Eat immunity boosting foods

Consume a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds to provide essential nutrients to your body. Foods like turmeric, garlic, and citrus fruits help to bolster the immune system.

7. Yoga for digestive health

Practice yoga postures like wind-relieving pose (Pavanamuktasana) to improve digestion and prevent gastrointestinal issues.

8. Prioritize sleep

Ensure you get sufficient restorative sleep each night. A well-rested body is better equipped to fight off infections.

"By adopting these yoga and meditation practices, and making them a part of your daily routine, you can build a strong immunity shield against monsoon related diseases. Moreover, the combination of physical, mental, and spiritual fitness will lead to overall well-being and a heightened sense of self-awareness during the monsoon season. So, step onto your yoga mat, breathe deeply, and embrace the transformative power of these practices for a healthier and happier monsoon season," concludes Swami Anand Arun Ji.

