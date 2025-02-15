‘You don’t look sick': Study reveals dismissing chronic illness symptoms causes great mental distress

A person with chronic illness already has it difficult to manage their day to day with their illness but an Australian study shed light on another regular challenge they face. Other than the physical pain, they also endure high mental distress. The study found that their symptoms are often ignored or dismissed by family members and doctors, either due to a lack of understanding or the assumption that they should simply cope with it. This dismissal causes stress and worsens their mental health. People who are dismissed over their symptoms suffer from mental distress. (Pexels)

Dismissal hurts mental health

The study included participants who had conditions like chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, endometriosis, and arthritis. Most of them are women and more than 70% of them have been dealing with their illness for over five years.

The most striking finding is that the pain and tiredness are not taken seriously by both family members and doctors. This invalidation is not good for their mental health.

The study further explained how these people with chronic illnesses hear things like ‘the pain is all in your head’ or ‘you don’t look sick’. This is harmful as they feel guilty and start to doubt themselves, worsening psychological distress.

Dismissal of pain or other symptoms from the family member is particularly disheartening as usually, people turn to family for support. It may soon escalate to a point where the patient stops expressing themselves or seeking support, affecting their overall wellbeing.

Need for awareness

The researchers emphasized the need for awareness of chronic illness, both in the social and medical community as a whole.

Study author Thomas Woldhuis said, “Improving understanding and reducing the stigma related to these conditions could not only foster a more supportive environment for patients but also lead to improved health outcomes.”

