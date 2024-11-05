Is your partner ailing from chronic illness? Study shows working together to manage pain helps cope better as couple

There’s power in the vows “in sickness and in health.” It is certainly challenging as a couple when one of you has a chronic ailment as its effect goes beyond the individual suffering from it. The unpredictable nature can put the strongest relationships to the test with the demanding challenges of chronic ailments. It's stressful to see your partner struggling with the chronic ailment.(Pexels)

A study published in The Journal of Rheumatology explored an alternate approach to effectively tackle the daily challenges of managing pain and stress with dyadic coping in chronic illnesses. This form of coping also alleviates feelings of depression and anxiety in the ailing partner. Dyadic coping fortifies the couple's mental resilience.

What is dyadic coping?

Showing empathy and not dismissing the ailing partner's expression of pain is part of dyadic coping. (Pexels)

The researcher explains the concept of dyadic coping as the way partners work together to manage the stresses of one person’s illness. It is a more organised and effective technique for addressing the challenges of managing one partner’s chronic ailments.

Typically, emotional support is drawn from friends and family. But dyadic coping is all about the support from the partner. With dyadic coping, couples create their own coping strategies that are unique and personal to them to address the challenges they encounter. These strategies can include open discussions about symptoms and needs, sharing and assigning household tasks, and offering each other unconditional emotional support during difficult moments.

Lead author Dr Manasi Murthy Mittinty from Flinders University explained, “Dyadic coping contributes to a sense of togetherness, encouraging couples to develop strategies as a unit to respond to stressful events, and it represents a protective factor for minimising the risk of divorce.”

Dyadic coping improves the relationship

The research examined 163 couples, with one of the partners diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, where they individually talked about their relationship and how they balanced the demanding needs and coping with the pain with the help of dyadic coping.

Partner with rheumatoid arthritis was strongly influenced by how they perceived their spouse's coping behaviours. Those who felt supported through constructive dyadic coping, such as their partner helping them reframe their pain or actively assisting with daily tasks, had lower levels of depression, anxiety, and stress. So, it’s important to be empathetic to your partner struggling with ailments as it helps them improve their mental health.

Dyadic coping alleviates the strain of managing the ailment as a couple, bringing them closer together, reducing the psychological toll, and improving the overall quality of their relationship. Effective communication, understanding, and empathy help the couple navigate the strain of a chronic ailment, fostering resilience and optimism.

