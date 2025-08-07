You need new glasses: 6 signs that show your eye power has increased

The power of your eyeglasses doesn’t stay the same forever. It may change over time, but how do you really know when your prescription strength is shifting? Often, you may or may not realise it, but you may be brushing off the signs and discomfort as something else, from a long day's exhaustion, prolonged screen exposure, or stress. But while certain signs may overlap with other health conditions, making you confused or turn a blind eye to vision change. Make sure you know when to get your eyes checked. (Shutterstock )

To explain this overlooked issue, Dr Mahesh Narayan Mathur, head clinical services, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Bellari, told HT Lifestyle the important signs that indicate a change in prescription strength of glasses.

Giving a basic lowdown on why eye power changes may happen, he said, “Eye power often changes due to the progression of refractive errors. For nearsighted individuals (myopes, a condition where light rays focus in front of the retina, causing blurred vision), the eyeball can lengthen or the cornea may curve excessively, causing light to focus incorrectly. This frequently progresses through childhood and adolescence, and even in adults, prolonged near work like spending more time on electronic gadgets can worsen it.”

It shows the importance of regular eye checkups, as if left unchecked, myopia can progress can cause even more frequent prescription changes.

Further, Dr Mahesh elaborated about far-sightedness, adding, "For farsighted individuals (hyperopes, a condition where light rays focus behind the retina causing blurred vision), the eye's lens stiffens with age (presbyopia), making near focus difficult, or the eye length might shorten. All these conditions require corrective lenses or contact lenses.”

Signs your eye power has increased

A headache is a common sign.(Shutterstock)

Vision changes can happen slowly and subtly. It is important to recognise the warning signs so that you can get your eyes checked up on time. Dr Mahesh Narayan Mathur shared 6 signs that indicate a change in eye power:

Blurry vision at varying distances

Frequent headaches

General eye strain and fatigue, especially after activities like reading or using screens

Squinting more to see clearly

Experiencing difficulty with night driving, such as increased glare or halos around lights

For those experiencing presbyopia, a classic sign is needing to hold reading material further away to see it clearly

Why are regular eye tests important?

Eye checkups are important to safeguard health as they act as an early indicator of many health conditions.(Shutterstock)

Eye checkups don't show just changes in power but also underlying health issues, acting as the first clues that hint at something deeper is going on. A regular eye check-up helps catch issues like glaucoma, cataracts early.

Dr Mahesh Narayan Mathur shared the importance of eye check-ups, which are a powerful tool for checking overall health as well.

“Annual eye exams are vital for both current vision optimisation and long-term eye health. Crucially, many serious eye conditions like glaucoma, cataracts, and diabetic retinopathy show no early symptoms but can be detected during a comprehensive exam before they cause irreversible vision loss. Your eyes also offer insights into your overall health, revealing signs of conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, or even neurological disorders,” he cautioned, shedding light on the value of routine eye exams, not just to correct vision, but to safeguard overall health and prevent long-term complications. He also suggested that people who already have existing conditions should prioritise regular eye checkups to monitor progression.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.