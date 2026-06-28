‘Your body is screaming, you’re just not listening’: Fitness coach shares 7 health warning signs you should never ignore

Feeling constantly tired, struggling to recover after workouts, or noticing small changes like bleeding gums or skin tags? According to fitness coach Dan Go, these could be your body's way of signalling that something isn't right. In his June 27 Instagram post, Dan Go urged people not to ignore subtle health changes that often go unnoticed until they become more serious. (Also read: 46-year-old fitness coach lost 25 kg in 24 weeks without crash diets or starving; shares 3 simple rules he followed )

Constant fatigue, poor recovery post-workout, or unusual signs like bleeding gums can signal health problems. (Unsplash)

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"Your body's breaking down, and you're ignoring it. Not dramatic. Just slow decay. Fatigue that doesn't go away. Recovery that takes forever. Brain fog that sticks around. Mood swings you can't explain. You blame work. You blame age. You blame luck. The truth? Neglect. Most guys have at least one sign they're unhealthy and have zero idea. They think it's normal. It's not. Your body is screaming. You're just not listening. Pay attention now or suffer later. What warning signs are you ignoring?” he wrote in the caption.

Here are the seven warning signs he says are worth paying attention to.

1. Keep your waist below half your height

According to Dan, your waist-to-height ratio is a better indicator of metabolic health than BMI. “If your waist measures more than half your height, it’s a strong signal of visceral fat building up around your organs,” he wrote.

2. Don’t ignore bleeding gums

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{{^usCountry}} Bleeding while brushing isn’t normal, says Dan. “Healthy gums shouldn’t bleed from a normal brushing routine. If yours do, it’s worth looking at your overall inflammation levels, not just your toothbrush,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bleeding while brushing isn’t normal, says Dan. “Healthy gums shouldn’t bleed from a normal brushing routine. If yours do, it’s worth looking at your overall inflammation levels, not just your toothbrush,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

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3. Watch out for skin tags

Small skin tags around the neck or armpits may be more than a cosmetic concern. “They’re commonly associated with insulin resistance. If you’re noticing more of them over time, it’s worth getting your blood sugar markers checked,” Dan wrote.

4. Persistent foul-smelling gas could signal gut issues

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Occasional gas is normal, but consistently bad-smelling gas may point to poor gut health. “Low fibre intake is one of the biggest drivers. Fibre feeds the bacteria that keep digestion running smoothly and odour in check,” he said.

5. Snoring and mouth breathing deserve attention

According to Dan, snoring or breathing through your mouth while sleeping may indicate poor airway function or sleep apnoea. “Even mild cases can quietly wreck your recovery, hormones and energy levels without you realising why,” he wrote.

6. Brain fog after a full night’s sleep isn’t normal

If you’re getting 7–9 hours of sleep but still wake up mentally exhausted, don’t dismiss it. “This can point to blood sugar swings, poor sleep quality or low-grade inflammation affecting your brain,” Dan explained.

7. Getting out of breath during simple tasks

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Feeling winded while climbing stairs, taking short walks or carrying groceries may indicate poor cardiovascular fitness. “If these leave you noticeably out of breath, your cardiovascular fitness is likely worse than you think,” he wrote.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.