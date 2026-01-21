Indra Nooyi inspires next generation of women leaders at Vedica’s 10th convocation: 'Decide your priorities'

Former CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi spoke about the dualities faced by young women navigating the complexities of career and family. Speaking at the 10th Convocation of the Vedica Scholars Programme for Women on Wednesday, she shared the realities of building a demanding global career. Held in Delhi, the event featured a chat between Indra and the founder and dean of Vedica, Anuradha Das Mathur. Indra Nooyi spoke at the 10th Convocation of the Vedica Scholars Programme for Women.

Drawing from her own journey, Indra talked about a woman's career while raising a family, emphasising that there is no singular model of balance—only choices made across different phases of life. She encouraged women to let go of the pressure of perfection and decide what they want to be exceptional at, what they are comfortable being good at, and what they are willing to release. She offered nuanced advice on navigating relationships without surrendering one’s aspirations.

The competence-courage connection In a candid and empowering session, Indra shared her philosophy on building a lasting career, noting that true professional courage must be rooted in competence and expertise. She urged young leaders to identify their unique value proposition and use that excellence as the foundation for their confidence. The conversation also touched on navigating the workplace with confidence and clarity.

Indra highlighted the importance of mentorship, communication, and constructive courage, underscoring that influence is built not by speaking the loudest, but by being heard, trusted, and respected. Reflecting on leadership beyond the boardroom, Indra spoke about partnership, caregiving, and shared responsibility at home, noting that societies and economies can only progress when women are supported both professionally and personally to participate fully.

Anuradha said, “We could not have expected a more fitting celebration of Vedica completing ten years. Ms Nooyi’s candour, wisdom, and lived leadership will remain a source of inspiration for our scholars as they forge ahead in their lives. Even as we are grateful for the last decade, we are excited for the next ten years of building a cadre of women who will lead with competence, courage, and compassion.”

The convocation celebrated the achievements of Vedica’s graduating scholars while reaffirming the institution’s mission to build a new generation of women leaders confident in their capabilities, clear in their priorities, and grounded in values. Over the past decade, the Vedica Scholars Programme for Women has empowered hundreds of women to step into leadership roles across corporate, entrepreneurial, public, and social sectors. Vedica for Women, a leading non-profit institution committed to advancing women’s leadership in India, celebrated a landmark milestone with the convocation.