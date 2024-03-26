Loss of appetite due to kidney disease: Effective tips to cope with it

Among the many silent diseases that make irreversible changes in our body without showing up any symptoms till the later stage is kidney disease. Unlike many other health conditions, kidney issues are hardly detectable in early stages considering it does not lead to any noticeable signs and symptoms. In some of the people who do experiences symptoms, they could be the same as many other illnesses. This is the reason kidney failure comes as a rude shock for many. Loss of appetite is among the common symptoms of kidney disease and something which can lead to malnutrition, weakness and serious health problems. (Also read: 7 morning foods to lower uric acid levels, prevent gout and kidney issues) Though the kidneys perform the crucial functions, the symptoms in our body are not seen until a significant function of kidneys are lost. (Freepik)

Some of the symptoms that you may notice with kidney disease could be swelling in legs, uncontrolled blood pressure, itching, nausea, sleep issues, less urination, confusion, fatigue all of which could be confused with other diseases. The symptoms may appear due to build up of waste products in the blood, medication side effects and changes in taste and smell.

Why kidney disease is called a silent killer

"Kidneys are an important organ of our body that are involved in maintaining fluid and electrolyte balance and filtering out the uremic toxins. Also, they produce hormones that maintain bone health and maintain an adequate number of red blood cells in our blood. Though the kidneys perform the crucial functions, the symptoms in our body are not seen until a significant function of kidneys are lost. Hence, kidney diseases are often labelled as a silent killer," says Dr. Mamidi Pranith Ram, Consultant Nephrologist and Renal Transplant Physician, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad.

Loss of appetite and other kidney failure symptoms

"Loss of appetite is a common symptom of kidney failure, and often attributed to build up of uremic toxins in blood, medication side effects and dietary restrictions. The onset of this symptom suggests significant disease load in kidney failure. In the initial stages of renal failure, it is managed with medications for improving appetite but in later stages dialysis is warranted to manage the kidney failure symptoms," adds Dr Mamidi.

The kidney failure symptoms are loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, increased swelling of body, breathlessness, seizures etc.

"There is no definite chronology for the onset of these symptoms in renal failure but nocturia is seen in earlier stages of chronic kidney disease. Nocturia is defined as an increased frequency of urination during nighttime. And acute kidney failure also presents with similar non-specific symptoms but nocturia is usually not seen," adds the expert.

It is essential for patients with kidney diseases to work closely with their healthcare providers to manage their symptoms and delay the progression of kidney disease. And, to determine the right time to initiate dialysis or undergo a renal transplant.

Tips to deal with loss of appetite in kidney disease

1. Eat small and frequent meals: To prevent feeling bloated and full, it is advised to break down your meals into multiple small ones so stimulate the appetite.

2. Go for nutrient-dense foods: To ensure you are getting all the essential nutrients, balance your meal with high protein foods such as lean meats, fish, eggs and legumes. These foods can help maintain muscle mass.

3. Make your food more interesting: With kidney disease, one can experience loss in taste and smell which can impact appetite. To resolve this, try different cooking techniques and flavours to make your meals more appealing. Try different spices and ingredients that enhance taste and makes eating more fun.

4. Stay hydrated: As advised by your doctor, stay hydrated as dehydration can reduce appetite further. Herbal tea, low sugar fruit juice are some of the options.

5. Stay physically active: Regular exercise can not only help improve your appetite but also keep stress and anxiety at bay.