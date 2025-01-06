Manish Malhotra's Golden Globes debut look is a masterclass in how to balance black and white

Manish Malhotra’s debut at the Golden Globes award was nothing short of a fashion statement. The designer channelled his immaculate style at the international award show. His dual-tone monochrome outfit was anything but monotonous with minute attention to detail. Let’s dive into the outfit and look for style takeaways. Manish Malhotra's Golden Globes look shows the artistic potential of black and white. (Instagram)

More about the look

Manish Malhotra embraced a dapper, suited look for the awards show, reflecting his unparalleled sartorial acumen. The ensemble was a masterclass in monochromatic dressing, with the graceful interplay of white and black through his suit. Over the sleek black shirt, he donned a perfectly tailored jacket with striking white lapels. It added both a visual contrast and interest to the outfit. Further elevating the look, he pinned a dainty, bejewelled brooch at the collar to capture the dazzling affairs of the event. In tandem with his monochromatic theme, he added a black-white pocket square to go with the sleek look.

The outfit had an inherent artistic quality. Besides the lapel, one of the front panels was white, asymmetrical against the stark black.

While the suit was all sophisticated and suave, his hairstyle was relaxed with a cool, funky edge. The voluminous, upward-styled hair was glossy. The lack of parting lent a boyish energy to the hairstyle.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor's all-violet Red Sea International Film Festival look teaches you how to commit to bold monochrome magic

Style takeaways

Only style-vapid folks will say black and white are monotonous. The monochrome colours are anything but monotonous. The possibilities for intermingling these colours are endless. Manish incorporated white with an illusion of symmetrical contrast (in the lapel) and a sharp asymmetry (front panel below the lapel.) So, next time, consider opting for a dual-toned monochrome suit instead of a plain black one.

Bling up your outfit with an interesting brooch or cufflinks. The brooch is certainly an eye-catching element of Manish's outfit.

Lapels are a canvas. The folded flaps on the jacket hold immense potential. Don’t overlook them; instead, let them add character to your outfit by sprucing them up. From eye-catching colour contrasts (like how Manish Malhotra added white lapels to a black suit) to patterns and embellishments, a well-thought-out lapel design can be the star of your outfit. If you wish to skip patterns and striking colours, a simple brooch pinned on the lapel can make all the difference. Just don’t let your lapels stay bland.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Manish Malhotra: 5 firsts that cemented the couture king as fashion royalty; take a look