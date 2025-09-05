National Nutrition Week 2025: Lifestyle coach shares 7 ways to balance nutrition during festive celebrations

Food in India holds a special significance during celebrations, with every occasion rich with flavours, sweets, and family meals. However, many of us find ourselves grappling with post-celebration discomforts like sluggishness, acidity, and sugar spikes. This year’s theme for National Nutrition Week 2025, ‘Eat Right for a Better Life’, emphasises that festive indulgence does not have to compromise our health. By making conscious choices, we can appreciate our holiday meals while nurturing our bodies and minds. To Eat Right for a Better Life is about wisdom, not about restriction, as National Nutrition Week reminds us. (Adobe Stock)

What is the connection between food and festivals in India?

During festive times, our daily routines are often disrupted. Meals can shift from nutritious to high-carb, greasy snacks, and late-night feasts can interfere with sleep quality and digestion. “Poor digestion not only affects how we feel physically but can also leave us fatigued for days,” lifestyle coach Nidhi Nahata tells Health Shots. However, achieving balance during these celebrations is entirely possible without sacrificing enjoyment or tradition.

7 simple ways to balance nutrition during festive celebrations

1. Start the day right

Kick off your festive days with a healthy breakfast. Starting the day with a power smoothie made from fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds can help manage cravings and provide sustained energy throughout the day. For those who prefer something more substantial, a bowl of millet porridge or a plate of fresh fruit can serve as a healthy foundation, as per Eat Right India FSSAI.

2. Create a smarter plate

When faced with a celebratory buffet, fill half your plate with salads or vegetables first. This approach ensures you’re getting enough fibre and satisfaction as per the British Heart Foundation. Use the other half wisely by splitting it between proteins and whole grains, allowing for a balanced meal.

3. Hydrate to prevent invisible hunger

Hydration is often overlooked in festive settings. Dehydration can mimic feelings of hunger, leading to overeating and excessive food consumption. “Make it a habit to drink plenty of water or herbal teas throughout the day,” shares the lifestyle coach. Coconut water is an excellent option that can help reduce bloating and aid digestion.

4. Practice intentional indulgence

Festive foods hold sentimental value, and denying yourself these treats can lead to feelings of guilt or frustration. Instead, savour your favourite sweets and dishes in moderation. "Enjoy smaller portions slowly, focusing on the flavours and memories they evoke. Remember, the essence of celebration is in the enjoyment, not just the quantity consumed," says the expert.

5. Coordinate meals with movement

Incorporating physical activity into your celebrations can enhance your well-being, according to the American Heart Association. Whether it’s traditional dance, yoga, or a casual post-meal stroll, movement boosts energy levels, aids digestion, and combats sluggishness. Engaging in light activities after meals can make a significant difference in how you feel.

6. Opt for live counters

When presented with lavish buffet spreads, consider opting for live food counters instead. These stations enable you to customise your meal, opting for healthier cooking methods such as steaming or grilling, as per the World Cancer Research Fund. Requesting less oil and more vegetables can make your plate lighter while retaining its celebratory essence.

7. Let fibre be your ally

Including ample fibre in your meals can counter the effects of holiday indulgence. Fresh vegetables, whole grains like millets, salads, and legumes act as natural cleansers for the digestive system. Fibre slows down sugar absorption, supporting gut health and helping to mitigate the consequences of richer foods, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Enjoy that laddoo guilt-free—fibre helps balance your intake.

Who should be cautious?

While festivals are for everyone, Lifestyle coach Nidhi Nahata suggests certain groups should be particularly mindful of their food choices:

People with diabetes: Be cautious with sweets and fried snacks. Individuals with high blood pressure: Monitor salt intake in processed snacks. Those with allergies or intolerances: Be aware of hidden dairy, nuts, or gluten in holiday dishes. Seniors and toddlers: They may benefit from lighter, less rich meals to avoid digestive discomfort.

Festivals can uplift us on physical, emotional, and mental levels. With mindfulness, we can honour our traditions while prioritising our well-being. By practising conscious consumption, we can indulge in classic and nostalgic foods without overindulging, bringing joy through moderation and light physical activity.