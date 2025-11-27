Anti-aging pills for dogs coming in 2026? What to know about FDA-backed drug

A new anti-aging pill for dogs that has the FDA's backing and is reportedly close to getting approval as well, several social media posts have claimed. As per these claims, the pill can help ‘senior’ dogs stay healthy longer. This pill will be for ‘senior’ dogs, that is 10 years or older, weighing at least 14 lbs. Image for representational purposes. (Pixabay)

The news was shared online by several accounts. “New pill that makes dogs live longer set to be released next year,” wrote Polymarket, which touts itself to be the world's largest prediction market.

Another page noted “The first anti-aging pill for dogs just got FDA backing and is now closer to approval, which could help senior dogs stay healthier for longer.” Yet another added, “New pill that could make dogs live longer set to be released next year.”

What is the anti-aging pill that is being spoken about?

The pill being spoken about is LOY-002, from Loyal, a clinical-stage veterinary medicine company, which is focused on giving dogs ‘longer, healthier lives’. While the news of the pill has begun to do the rounds now, the company had shared an update about it in February 2025.

“LOY-002, our program bringing longevity to dogs of almost all sizes, has also earned its formal FDA acceptance for reasonable expectation of efficacy (RXE),” the company announced in a blog post. The company noted there were two more primary FDA requirements for conditional approval. These are manufacturing and safety.

The company had noted that it had extensive date supporting both and expressed a hope to have completed regulatory requirements by the end of 2025. This would make the FDA-approved longevity drug, which has been called anti-aging pill online, a reality for millions of dogs in 2026.

WQHT or Hot 97 noted, “Loyal, a biotech company, has been developing a medication aimed at slowing aging in large-breed dogs, and early results indicate it may add more healthy years rather than extending the more fragile stage of life.”

“So far, the outlook is promising: a pilot study involving 48 dogs reported no adverse effects after three months of taking the drug,” it added.

“The longevity space is crowded right now, and for good reason. We all want to figure out how to get more happy, healthy years for our loved ones — especially the furry ones,” Celine Halioua, founder and CEO of Loyal had said in a June 2025 interview with the New York Post. In February, Halioua had said on X, “Loyal’s drug for senior dog lifespan extension drug LOY-002 has completed its FDA efficacy package (RXE). We are on track to hopefully bring the first longevity drug to market *this year*.”

How the anti-aging pill for dogs work?

As per Loyal, LOY-002 is a caloric restriction mimetic. This means, it delivers the benefits of caloric restriction through a drug, thus creating a situation where there is no weight loss or appetite suppression.

This comes after a study showed that calorie-restricted dogs lived ~2 years longer that other furry fellows, and saw a delayed onset of cancer and osteoarthritis. This pill will be for ‘senior’ dogs, Loyal noted, and they stated they're pursuing FDA approval for use in dogs 10 years and older and who weigh at least 14 lbs.