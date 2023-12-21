Christmas 2023: 9 creative ways to celebrate the festival with your pet

The winter season is finally upon us, bringing its charm and joy. From the enjoyment of sipping hot tea or cocoa to wearing fuzzy, warm jackets and sweaters to snacking on winter delicacies, we humans leave no stone unturned to usher in this seasonal change. It is also Christmas time and the joy of celebration. With the globe bathed in festive colours during the holidays, our thoughts inevitably turn to the valued members of our families, including our dear pets. While we enjoy this new season, let’s also pay extra attention to our awesome pals and increase our bond with them. From delectable treats to festive decorations, there are many ways to create lasting memories for our four-legged companions during this special time of the year. (Also read: New Year resolutions for pet parents: 7 things to do for your furry companions ) With fun activities you can create lasting memories for your four-legged companions during this special time of the year.(Unsplash/@noelle)

Ways to make Christmas special for your pets

Sushen Roy, Business Head, Zigly shared with HT Lifestyle some exciting ways to make this Christmas special for your beloved pet.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

1. Time for pampering your furry baby

Just like humans, our pets deserve pampering too. From swimming in a heated pool to a nice grooming session, these are some of the best ways to get your pet ready for the holiday season.

2. Holiday outfits for pets

There are many cute festive costumes to fit our paw buddies and their personalities. Christmas sweaters, ribbons around their necks, hats, bow ties—there are plenty of options to explore. You can even get matching outfits to twin with your pet. Just make sure it's comfortable for them.

3. Begin a family tradition with your pet

Get up early and make your pet's favourite treats or food this Christmas morning. Or get crafty by making special homemade gifts for your furry friend. You can even volunteer at a nearby children’s hospital and bring smiles to their faces with your pet.

4. Cook delicious food and treats

Holiday fever includes stirring up a storm in the kitchen! One way to make your pet feel loved is to cook delicious, healthy food for them. Homemade treats, cheesy snacks, and cookies are great options to make your cat or dog drool.

5. Organise a holiday photoshoot

Dress up and celebrate Christmas with your pet, and capture the moment forever with a photo shoot. There's no dearth of creativity here.

6. Pets in need, a friend indeed

You can arrange for beds, blankets, and jackets for the stray animals on the streets. You can even donate food to the animal shelter homes to help the animals in need.

7. Arrange for a holiday game for pets

Enjoy festive fun with your pet by playing holiday-themed games this Christmas! Keep them entertained and mentally stimulated, and aid in training with pet-friendly options like food puzzles or shiny new dog bones.

8. Decorate your dog's space

Enhance your surroundings with your pet’s preferred toys, treats, and carefully placed festive lights. Incorporating Christmas-themed bedding can significantly elevate the festive ambience.

9. Become your pet's secret santa

Engaging in a delightful treasure hunt with your pet can be an enjoyable activity. The Christmas season, synonymous with gift-giving, provides an ideal opportunity to indulge them with beloved presents such as squeaky toys, cupcakes, and chicken treats.