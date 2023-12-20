New Year resolutions for pet parents: 7 things to do for your furry companions

New Year 2024 is just round the corner and it's the perfect time to set goals and make resolutions not just for yourself but your loved ones. For pet parents, their furry children, mean the world to them and their happiness and longevity is directly connected to their health and well-being. To achieve, the same it's important to establish a healthy routine for them. A resolution to take them for regular veterinary visit can help diagnose potential health issue and ensure a long and disease-free life. Another resolution could be designing a healthy diet for your furballs keeping their age, health and breed in mind. Staying active and stimulated can also help improve quality of your pet's life. (Also read | Superfood in news: 7 millets that were all the rage in 2023) For pet parents, their furry children, mean the world to them and their happiness and longevity is directly connected to their health and well-being. (Freepik)

As we embark on a new year, it is time for pet parents to reflect on how they can enhance the well-being of their furry companions. Here are seven resolutions for a healthy and happy year for both you and your pets, as suggested by Dr Likith C Y, Product Executive, Drools.

1. Regular veterinary check-ups

Begin the year on a positive note by arranging regular veterinary check-ups. These routine examinations play a crucial role in preventive care, enabling the early identification of potential health issues. Take the first step toward a healthy year for your pet by prioritizing these essential visits

2. Balanced nutrition

Commit to providing a well-balanced and nutritious diet tailored to your pet's age, size, and health requirements. Consult your veterinarian for personalized dietary recommendations.

3. Daily exercise routine

Enrich your pet's life with daily exercise. Whether it's a brisk walk, interactive playtime, or a romp in the backyard, regular physical activity is key to maintaining a healthy weight and promoting mental well-being.

4. Dental care commitment

Commit to putting your pet's dental well-being first. Make a routine of brushing their teeth regularly, and provide dental treats or toys to maintain their bright smile. A healthy mouth isn't just about looks; it's a crucial aspect of their overall health and happiness

5. Regular vaccination and parasite prevention

Maintaining up-to-date vaccination ensures lifelong health and prevents the spread of diseases, both for pets and public well-being. Stay vigilant against pesky parasites. Follow a regular deworming schedule and administer flea and tick preventatives as recommended by your veterinarian. A parasite-free pet is a happy and healthy one.

6. Weight management

Take a proactive approach to your pet's health by focusing on weight management. Provide a balanced diet, monitor portion sizes, and engage in regular exercise to maintain a healthy weight and prevent obesity-related issues.

7. Regular grooming

Dedicate time to regular grooming sessions. Brush your pet's coat to prevent mats and tangles, trim nails to a safe length, and check ears and eyes for any signs of irritation. Grooming fosters a strong bond and keeps your pet comfortable.

By incorporating these resolutions into your routine, you're not only ensuring the longevity and vitality of your pet but also strengthening the special bond you share.