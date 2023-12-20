close_game
News / Lifestyle / Health / New Year 2024 fitness resolution: Ways to turn your Yoga practice into a strong habit

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Dec 20, 2023 06:03 PM IST

Ahead of Christmas and New Year 2024, check out these effective ways to make Yoga a consistent habit

Developing a daily Yoga routine can do wonders for our body and mind as we wrap up 2023 and gear up for Christmas festivities before entering New Year 2024 but staying committed to fitness goals this winter can look tricky. Hence, we got some Yoga experts on board who suggested that by including the following habits in kids, parents can instill a positive attitude toward fitness as leading by example is key.

New Year 2024 fitness resolution: Ways to turn your Yoga practice into a strong habit (Photo by Mikhail Nilov on Pexels)
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Saurabh Bothra, CEO and Certified Yoga Instructor at Habuild, suggested some effective ways to make Yoga a consistent habit -

  • A new practice feels challenging because our body is not habitual to the new change and thus the discomfort is quite normal. So, start with small changes and slowly get used to it. Starting with just 10 minutes of Yoga is great!
  • Set a specific time and place for your practice. Sometimes we don’t get to the mat, not because of the lack of discipline but it's just that we don't have a fixed spot or time for it. As you read this, choose a spot and decide on a time for your yoga practice. This small commitment makes sticking to it easier.
  • Additionally, surrounding yourself with an active community. What we see more of, becomes our new normal. Being around people who exercise regularly can inspire you to incorporate yoga into your routine.
  • We need not be harsh on ourselves. You'll be amazed at how much you can accomplish by being patient and gentle on your own journey.
  • Take it slow, enjoy the process, and before you know it, you'll be bending, breathing, and flowing through life with ease!

Ravi Teja Akondi, CEO and Co-Founder at iMumz, recommended 5 tips for everyone who wishes to be regular with Yoga:

1. Understand your ‘why’ - Being aware of your intentions really helps you stay motivated

2. Find a good trainer - Though there are a lot of video resources out there, nothing can beat the experience given by a good teacher online/offline helping to make it a habit.

3. Do it in a community - We suggest this to not just regular people but to expecting mothers too to keep them active and have a healthy routine. Doing it in smaller groups and staying motivated helps in forming a habit.

4. Enjoy the process - Yoga is not just about the poses you do on the mat, but also about being aware of what you do, how you breathe, and what you eat by being conscious about it throughout the day.

5. Don’t push yourself too much - In Yoga, listening to your body is the key. Gradually bring changes within and it will help you become consistent. Here – when kids observe these habits in action, they naturally adopt them.

