Fishing lures. Pet toys. Art supplies. Advent calendars offer personalized ways to count down

Today, advent calendars have evolved into creatively designed collections that dispense items ranging from pet toys to soaps, fishing equipment to art supplies. They make for festive decor, and appeal to our love of ritual, surprise and small things.

Of course, if you’re gifting an advent calendar, you’ll want to give it early, in time for your recipients to count down the days to Christmas or a milestone.

Here are some countdown calendars that cater to different interests when promising daily doses of joy.

Because they’ve been good boys and girls this year, consider a daily treat calendar for the household’s pets.

Petco’s got Merry Makings’ feline calendar, with 12 days of catnip goodies and toys behind the doors of a cute cottage. There’s one for dogs, too, with biscuits, chewies and small plush toys. $25-$30.

New York-based dog-snack maker Bocce’s Bakery has a 12-day calendar containing their signature wheat-, corn- and soy-free treats, made with ingredients like peanut butter, banana and chickpeas. $14.

A cat calendar at Trader Joe’s has freeze-dried sweet potato and salmon treats, while their dog version is all about the chicken — also freeze-dried. $7.99.

What nature lover wouldn’t love a pretty calendar with different kinds of flower seeds? Terrain has a box of seven seed bombs, each packaged in a decorative ornament — bees, butterflies, bunnies and birds among them. Hang them on the tree until planting season, then watch your pot or garden as chamomile, clovers, coriander, marigold and other pollinator-friendly wildflowers greet the spring. $48.

Needlecraft artist Amanda Watson in Bend, Oregon, created a calendar you stitch yourself — one new design each day from Dec. 1 through Christmas. It's an embroidery project even newbies can handle, and the finished artwork could be framed, or turned into a tote or pillow. $45.

A fun one for crafty kids: Mondo Llama's 25 Days of Christmas Crafts calendar, with all the sticks, foam and felt pieces, mini markers, googly eyes and more to make a bunch of cute holiday crafts. $30.

Slots in Uncommon Goods’ Craft Project calendar hold your finished buildings so you can assemble a colorful village to display throughout the holidays; the kit includes paint markers, watercolors, glittery gel pens and more. $95.

Kids 8 and up would have a great time messing around with the Experiment a Day Science Advent Calendar from Thames & Kosmos, a science education-focused toys and games company. Supplies are included for chemistry, biology and physics experiments. Uncommon Goods. $40.

Also from Thames & Kosmos is an advent calendar version of its escape-room board games. Exit: The Game involves an intergalactic race, and each day offers a clue to get to the end. $49.95.

Colitt has a calendar for fishing fans: 24 reusable lures come in a calendar box featuring a fierce denizen of the deep on the cover. $54.99.

The Purple Cow's 24 Family Games calendar has brainteasers, dice, and outdoor and nostalgic activities for the gang to enjoy. $40.

And for those who love “Wicked," there's Centric Beauty’s “Wicked”-themed advent calendar, with sparkly, shimmery balms, powders and stick-ons for lips, eyes and nails. $16.49.

