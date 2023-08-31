Ginger Cat Appreciation Day 2023: 8 interesting facts about these adorable orange furballs

National Ginger Cat Appreciation Day is celebrated every year on September 1. A software developer by the name of Chris Roy set up the day in memory of his cat, Doobert. What is a ginger cat? A cat with fur that is any shade of the colour spectrum, from pale yellow to orange to deep red. Gingers don't have the shady reputation of black cats or the arrogant attitude of Persians, but their orange purrs can be a complex blend of several feline traits. It runs in the family. Whether you already have an orange cat or are considering adopting one, here are some fascinating fun facts about these carrot-topped cats to help you make an informed choice. (Also read: International Cat Day: World's most friendly cat breeds that also bond well with dogs ) National Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, marked on the 1st of September, is a delightful occasion dedicated to celebrating the enchanting charm of ginger cats. (Pexels )

Interesting Facts About Ginger Cats

1. Ginger is not a breed

Many domestic breeds, including the Maine Coon, Persian, American Shorthair, Abyssinian, Bengal, Egyptian Mau, and many others, can have orange, red, or yellow colouration. This is contrary to the prevalent misconception that there is a breed of cat called a ginger or orange tabby. Red hair has been observed in both purebred and mixed-breed cats due to the hereditary predominance of the red hair gene. Ginger cats can have orange flame point markings, be partially orange, or be completely orange.

2. Ginger cats are typically male

The gene that gives ginger cats their distinctive coat colour is on the X chromosome. Only female cats need two copies of this gene, only male cats need one. There is an 8 out of 10 chance that any red cat you see is a male.

3. Freckles can appear on ginger cats

Ginger cats are more likely than other cats to have freckles, which may be seen on their little pink noses, eyes, tongues, and lips, just like their human counterparts. Lentigo, or tiny black freckles, can darken over the course of your cat's life but they don't appear to be related to sun exposure.

4. All tabbies are gingers, but not all gingers are tabbies

Cats with the agouti gene, also known as "tabby" cats, have striped fur patterns and an obvious "M" on their foreheads. All ginger cats are classified as tabbies, whether they are Maine Coon, Abyssinian, or domestic shorthair cats.

5. Ginger male cats are larger than normal cats

Male ginger cats are larger than other male cats, which may give them an edge in breeding and contribute to their self-assured, adventurous nature. However, compared to female cats with other colours of fur, ginger cats are believed to be smaller.

6. Prey drive is higher in ginger cats

A study conducted in 2016 to see if specific physical traits of purebred cats were connected to certain behaviours revealed some intriguing results. Even though they found that most behaviours appeared to follow breed standards rather than coat types, they did find relationships that were unrelated to breed that suggested that ginger cats are more interested in prey and agouti cats exhibit more aggression. This implies that as opposed to your solid white Persian, your small orange tiger might feel the need to stalk and hunt more.

7. Ginger cats love to talk

Anyone who has lived with one of these orange cats will tell you that they're very talkative. While other cat species often only vocalise when they are hungry or want to go outside, gingers seem to use their voices for their own amusement as well as that of their parents. Their social vocalisations produce a variety of sounds such as chirps and trills.

8. Temperature sensitivity

Some ginger cats experience an uncommon condition known as "temperature-sensitive melanin expression." This means that depending on the temperature in the womb during development, their hue may appear darker or lighter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON